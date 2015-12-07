(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: 2016 Outlook: China Banks
here
HONG KONG/SHANGHAI, December 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings' stable
rating outlook on
China banks reflects our expectation of continued state support,
which remains
the sole rating driver for Chinese bank Issuer Default Ratings.
However, the
effects of financial reform are likely to weigh heavily on
margins, underpinning
our negative outlook on the broader sector for 2016.
Additional capital-raising will help to mitigate pressure on
capital and
loss-absorption capacities from asset growth and rising bad
debt, but
maintaining the sector's provision coverage at 150% (191% at
end-3Q15) would
imply a decline in reported earnings for 2016.
Fitch's projections for 2016 assume that forbearance will
continue to drag on
recognition of asset impairment, and that regulators will not
relax provisioning
requirements at a time when asset-quality pressures are
mounting.
The report "2016 Outlook: China Banks " is available at www.fitchratings.com
www.fitchratings.com or
by clicking on the link in this media release.]
