(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
JAKARTA, December 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings Indonesia has
affirmed the National
Long-Term Rating of PT Mitra Pinasthika Mustika Finance (MPMF)
at 'A-(idn)'. The
Outlook is Stable. Fitch also affirmed the National Short-Term
Rating at
'F1(idn)'.
MPMF's ratings reflect Fitch's view of the continued support and
linkage with
its 60% controlling shareholder, PT Mitra Pinasthika Mustika Tbk
(MPM;
BB-/Stable), in times of need. The Stable Outlook reflects
Fitch's expectation
that MPM will continue to support MPMF in case of need.
'A' National Ratings denote expectations of low default risk
relative to other
issuers or obligations in the same country. However, changes in
circumstances or
economic conditions may affect the capacity for timely repayment
to a greater
degree than is the case for financial commitments denoted by a
higher rated
category.
'F1' National Short-Term Ratings indicate the strongest capacity
for timely
payment of financial commitments relative to other issuers or
obligations in the
same country. On Fitch's National Rating scale, this rating is
assigned to the
lowest default risk relative to others in the same country.
Where the liquidity
profile is particularly strong, a "+" is added to the assigned
rating.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - National Ratings
The National Ratings are driven by Fitch's expectations of
moderate probability
of support from MPM. The support, however, is limited, as Fitch
sees MPMF as a
subsidiary of limited importance to MPM, given its modest level
of integration
and contribution to MPM in terms of financing the latter's
automobile sales.
Another 40% of MPMF's stake is owned by JACCS Co., Ltd, a
Japan-based financing
company, which actively involves in the MPMF's operation and
management. Fitch
will reassess the support-driven rating of MPMF as the ownership
structure
evolves with the potential source of support coming from JACCS
in addition to
the continued support from MPM.
MPMF's performance has been under pressure in the first nine
months 2015. Asset
quality has deteriorated, due mainly to weakening in consumer
financing
portfolio amid challenging macroeconomic condition with slower
economic growth,
a high-interest-rate environment, tightened competition and the
prolonged
commodity sector downturn. As such, underlying profitability has
weakened, with
ROA significantly falling to 0.4% in the first nine months this
year from 1.5%
in 2014. MPMF's capital profile remained satisfactory with
debt/equity ratio was
one of lower in the industry at end-9M15, but could be easily
eroded by rapid
loan growth - in light of the company's notably weak internal
capital
generation.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - National Ratings
Any decline in MPM's ownership or support for MPMF, or a
weakening of MPMF's
importance to MPM, would exert downward pressure on the rating.
A notable
increase in the contribution by MPMF to MPM's vehicle business
development that
might be manifested in bigger role of MPMF to service MPM's
automotive sales,
might have a positive impact on MPMF's ratings.
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Ira Febrianty
Analyst
PT Fitch Ratings Indonesia
Financial Institution
DBS Bank Tower
24th Floor, Suite 2403
Jl. Prof. Dr. Satrio Kav 3-5
Jakarta, Indonesia 12940
+62 21 2988 6810
Committee Chairperson
Jonathan Lee
Senior Director
+886 2 8175 7601
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852
2263 9935, Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(idn)' for National
ratings in Indonesia.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
