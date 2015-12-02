(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Indonesia has
affirmed the National Long-Term Rating and National Short-Term
Rating of PT BFI
Finance Indonesia Tbk (BFIF) at 'A+(idn)' and F1(idn),
respectively. The rating
Outlook has been revised to Positive from Stable. A full list
of rating actions
may be found at the end of this commentary.
'A' National Ratings denote expectations of low default risk
relative to other
issuers or obligations in the same country. However, changes in
circumstances or
economic conditions may affect the capacity for timely repayment
to a greater
degree than is the case for financial commitments denoted by a
higher rated
category.
'F1' National Short-Term Ratings indicate the strongest capacity
for timely
payment of financial commitments relative to other issuers or
obligations in the
same country. On Fitch's National Rating scale, this rating is
assigned to the
lowest default risk relative to others in the same country.
Where the liquidity
profile is particularly strong, a "+" is added to the assigned
rating.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - National Ratings
BFIF's ratings are derived from the company's strong standalone
performance as
one of the largest independent finance companies in Indonesia.
The ratings also
take into account BFIF's relatively small footprint in the
Indonesian financing
industry. It accounts for around 3% of total system assets and
is heavily
reliant on wholesale funding. The Positive Outlook reflects
Fitch's expectation
that BFI will continue to sustain sound financial performance
and balance sheet
strength to withstand market volatility and macroeconomic
headwinds.
BFIF's solid financial performance during the first nine months
of 2015 was
driven by the company's continuous efforts in managing asset
quality. The
efforts include the implementation of a risk-driven grading
concept for new
dealers. Its non-performing loan (NPL) ratio remained low and
manageable at 1.6%
at end-9M15 (2014: 1.5%) despite its exposure to the used
automobiles and heavy
equipment segments which are viewed to be of higher risk than
new car financing.
The company's capital profile has consistently been stronger
than most peers,
underpinned by solid internal capital generation. Fitch believes
BFIF's
consistently low leverage at below 2x and maintenance of
positive
asset-liability gap should provide the company with an adequate
cushion to
withstand market shocks.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - National Ratings
A deterioration in asset quality that could adversely impact the
profitability
and capitalization is likely to result in its Outlook being
revised to Stable or
a rating downgrade in the event of a notable weakening of asset
quality.
Sustainable growth that results in greater market share while
maintaining solid
asset quality may lead to a rating upgrade.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - Debt Ratings
The ratings of BFIF's rupiah-denominated senior bonds and
medium-term notes are
the same as the company's National Long-Term Ratings in
accordance to Fitch's
criteria. Any changes in the National Long-Term Ratings would
affect the issue
ratings.
Full list of rating actions:
- National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'A+(idn)'; Positive
Outlook
- National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F1(idn)'
- Bond Programme I BFI Finance and its tranches under the
programme affirmed at
'A+(idn)'
- Bond Programme II BFI Finance and its tranches under the
programme affirmed at
'A+(idn)' and 'F1(idn)'
- Medium Term Notes BFI Finance Indonesia IV 2015 affirmed at
'F1(idn)'
