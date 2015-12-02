(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, December 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has today affirmed
the Long-Term
Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of Mongolia-based XacBank LLC at
'B' with Negative
Outlook. The Viability Rating (VR) of XacBank has been affirmed
at 'b'. The
affirmation follows the downgrade of the Mongolian sovereign to
'B' from 'B+' on
24 November 2015.
A full list of rating actions is at the end of this commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRs AND VR
The affirmation of XacBank's IDRs and VR reflects the bank's
tightened lending
policies which led to a 7% loan contraction in the first 10
months of 2015. In
addition it helped to contain loan deterioration under
Mongolia's tougher
operating conditions at a level in line with the current rating.
The rating also
reflects Fitch's expectation that the bank will maintain its
strategic
discipline as indicated by very low budgeted loans growth in the
coming year
even if the environment were to improve.
XacBank remains exposed to losses on its larger corporate loans
stemming from
its expansion strategy before 2014. The bank's overall portfolio
composition has
improved and is now more in line with that of similarly rated
peers. The bank's
foreign currency loans dropped to 16% of the total at
end-October 2015 (end-June
2014: 30%) and mining-related exposure declined to below 5%.
This compares with
24% and 9% respectively for the system and 14% and 3% for Khan
Bank
(B/Negative).
XacBank's capital remains acceptable at this rating level. Its
Fitch Core
Capital ratio increased to 11.8% from 9.0% in the first 10
months of 2015 driven
by lower growth. More stringent risk management led to better
reserve coverage
and net-impaired loans to equity stood at a manageable 11% at
end-October 2015.
XacBank maintains good access to bilateral funding, most of it
in USD and
swapped into local currency with the Bank of Mongolia. The swap
costs should
improve as some of the short-dated funds, which the bank
converts into tugrik at
the higher short-term rates, will be replaced with medium-term
funds for which
cheaper swap rates apply.
The Outlook remains Negative as XacBank remains exposed to
losses on its larger
corporate loans stemming from its expansion strategy before
2014. Fitch-adjusted
impaired loans ratio increased to 6.8% at end-October 2015 from
3.7% at
end-2014. In addition, the portfolio is more concentrated than
peers' while
XacBank's capital is weaker increasing the bank's sensitivity to
a more material
worsening of the operating environment.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
XacBank's SR and SRF have been affirmed at '5' and 'B-'
respectively, reflecting
Fitch's view that sovereign support, although possible, cannot
be relied upon.
This is in spite of Fitch's views that the sovereign's
propensity to support the
bank remains strong given its systemic importance.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRs AND VR
Fitch would downgrade XacBank's IDRs and VR if the bank were to
become
materially more vulnerable to an intensified deterioration in
the operating
environment. Downgrade triggers include a material erosion of
its
capitalisation, insufficient profitability to absorb credit
costs, a significant
increase in foreign currency related risk and noticeable
increases in risk
appetite that led to opportunistic growth without commensurate
capital strength.
Positive rating actions could be driven by a stabilisation of
the operating
environment leading to improved asset quality, capitalisation
and liquidity
conditions.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
The bank's SR and SRF are sensitive to the sovereign's ability
and propensity to
support, as expressed in any change in the sovereign ratings of
Mongolia.
The rating actions are as follows:
XacBank LLC
Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'B'; Outlook Negative
Short-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'B'
Long-Term Local-Currency IDR affirmed at 'B'; Outlook Negative
Viability Rating affirmed at 'b'
Support Rating affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'B-'
In accordance with Fitch's policies the issuer appealed and
provided additional
information to Fitch that resulted in a rating action that is
different than the
original rating committee outcome.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Ivan Lin
Associate Director
+852 2263 9984
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
19/F, Man Yee Building
68 Dex Voeux Road Central
Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Shaojun Cai
Director
+852 2263 9917
Committee Chairperson
Mark Young
Managing Director
+65 6796 7229
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
