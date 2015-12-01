(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, December 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings plans to withdraw the
ratings of OP
Financial Group and Pohjola Bank Plc on or about, 5 January
2016, which is
approximately 35 days from the date of this announcement. Fitch
is withdrawing
the ratings for commercial reasons.
Fitch currently rates OP Financial Group and Pohjola Bank Plc as
follows:
OP Financial Group
Long-term IDR at 'A+'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR at 'F1'
Viability Rating at 'a+'
Support Rating at '5'
Support Rating Floor at 'No Floor'
Pohjola Bank Plc
Long-term IDR at 'A+'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR at 'F1'
Support Rating at '5'
Support Rating Floor at 'No Floor'
Fitch reserves the right in its sole discretion to withdraw or
maintain any
rating at any time for any reason it deems sufficient. Fitch
believes that
investors benefit from increased rating coverage by Fitch and is
providing
approximately 35 days' notice to the market of the rating
withdrawal of OP
Financial Group and Pohjola Bank Plc. Ratings are subject to
analytical review
and may change up to the time Fitch withdraws the ratings.
Fitch's last rating action on the entities was on 9 June 2015.
The ratings were
affirmed.
Contacts:
Steve Hooks
Director
+44 20 3530 1383
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.