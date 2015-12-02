(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, December 02 (Fitch) Ratings on Chinese homebuilder
Country Garden
Holdings Co. Ltd. (Country Garden; BB+/Positive) and its US
dollar senior notes
due 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2023 will not be affected - even if the
proposed
amendments in a consent solicitation announced on 2 December
2015 are adopted,
says Fitch Ratings.
The proposed amendments will loosen the existing indentures on
the notes. If
adopted, Fitch expects Country Garden to have greater investment
and financial
flexibility to expand into other segments which can be either
related or
unrelated to the homebuilding sector; more of a buffer against
volatility in the
housing markets; improve flexibility in its hedging strategy;
and increase
flexibility to rearrange its business strategy or corporate
structure.
The purpose of the consent solicitation is to make the indenture
of the 2019,
2020, 2023 US dollar senior notes conform to the terms of the US
dollar senior
notes due 2020.
Major proposed amendments of the indenture include: Lowering the
fixed-charge
coverage ratio requirement to not less than 2.75-1.00x from not
less than
3.00x-1.00x; for the Permitted Investment basket: increasing the
size of the
Permitted Investment "basket" to 30% of total assets from 20%;
permitting such
investments in an investee whose other shareholder is an
affiliate so long as
the investment complies with the "Limitation on Transactions
with Shareholders
and Affiliates" covenant; and carving out investments in
unrestricted
subsidiaries that are not primarily engaged in the residential
property business
in China from counting against the Permitted Investment basket.
Other amendments are: removal of the definition of Permitted
Business; including
carve-outs under the "Limitation on Transactions with
Shareholders and
Affiliates" covenant in connection with restructuring to
facilitate a potential
spin-off listing of subsidiaries and transactions with such
proposed spin-off
group, subject to certain conditions; and amendment of the
conditions for
hedging obligations.
For a more detailed discussion on Country Garden's rating, see
"Fitch: Country
Garden's Focus on Top Tier Cities to Cement Nationwide
Presence", dated 8
September 2015 at www.fitchratings.com.
Contact:
Vanessa Chan
Director
+852 2263 9559
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
19/F Man Yee Building
68 Des Voeux Road Central, Hong Kong
Chloe He
Associate Director
+852 2263 9967
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852
2263 9935, Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.