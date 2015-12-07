(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, December 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Brit Limited's (Brit) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB' with a Stable Outlook and its subordinated notes at 'BB'. At the same time, Fitch has withdrawn the ratings. KEY RATING DRIVERS Fitch has withdrawn the ratings as Brit has decided to stop participating in the rating process. Therefore, Fitch will no longer have sufficient information to maintain the ratings on Brit. Accordingly, Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage of Brit. The ratings are constrained by Fitch's view of the financial strength of Brit's owner, Canadian financial services group, Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (Fairfax). This reflects the risk that if the Fairfax group comes under financial stress, it could seek to extract capital or other resources from Brit to support the rest of the group. Fitch believes that Brit's financial profile is sound, supported by strong risk-adjusted capitalisation and underlying earnings. At end-2014, Brit's risk-adjusted capitalisation was 'Strong' as measured by Fitch's Prism Factor Based Model, although the ratio of net written premiums to equity of 1.2x was high relative to London market peers. Brit reported a combined ratio, after the effect of foreign exchange on non-monetary items, of 91.7% for 1H15 (1H14: 86.5%). RATING SENSITIVITIES Not applicable. Contact: Primary Analyst Graham Coutts Associate Director +44 20 3530 1654 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Secondary Analyst Ekaterina Ishchenko Analyst +44 20 3530 1532 Committee Chairperson Chris Waterman Managing Director +44 20 3530 1168 Media Relations: Athos Larkou, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1549, Email: athos.larkou@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Insurance Rating Methodology (pub. 16 Sep 2015) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here _id=996095 Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ail=31 ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.