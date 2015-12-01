(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, December 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
'BB+/B' long- and
short-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) for CIT Group Inc. and
CIT Bank, N.A.
(CIT Bank), collectively CIT. The Rating Outlook is Stable. A
full list of
ratings follows at the end of this release.
The IDRs and Viability Ratings (VRs) take into account CIT's
transition towards
a U.S. commercial bank business model following the August 2015
merger with IMB
Holdco LLC and other entities (OneWest transaction). The OneWest
transaction
resulted in deposit funding increasing to 62.6% of CIT's total
debt as of Sept.
30, 2015 from 46.2% as of Dec. 31, 2014 and reduced CIT's
interest costs by 70
basis points sequentially in 3Q2015.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs, VRs, Senior Unsecured Debt and
Revolving Credit
Facility
Credit strengths include the company's position as a leading
middle market
lender with strong franchises in key business segments including
large equipment
leasing and factoring. The IDRs and VRs are further supported by
CIT Group Inc.
and CIT Bank's tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets ratios of
12.5% and 13.1%,
respectively, as of Sept. 30, 2015, which are high relative to
peers, the
company's strong liquidity position, and demonstrated access to
capital since
the company's recapitalization in 2009.
The ratings also incorporate the company's appropriate risk
management
framework, focus on asset-backed transactions, and sound asset
quality, although
the latter is at least partially a function of a currently
benign credit
environment.
These strengths are counterbalanced by elevated execution risk
as CIT is
simultaneously managing the transition to a new chief financial
officer
(effective Nov. 1, 2015) and new chief executive officer
(effective April 1,
2016), the continued integration of OneWest, and pursuit of
strategic
alternatives for its commercial aerospace business. The company
has also
publicly indicated that the new management team intends to
present their
strategic plan in 1Q16, which could potentially introduce
further change.
Other rating constraints include CIT's exposure principally to
middle market
companies, historically a higher risk customer segment,
heightened asset risk
associated with cyclical leasing businesses, and a moderate
earnings profile.
Pre-tax return on average earning assets (ROAEA) averaged 1.3%
YTD ended Sept.
30, 2015, after trending averaging 1.7% in 2014, 2.4% in 2013
and (1.6%) in
2012. CIT's oil and gas exposure, which comprised 3% of total
loans as of Sept.
30, 2015, contributed to a moderate increase in net charge offs
to 0.86% in
3Q2015 after trending in the 0.43%-0.48% range in 1H2015.
Non-accrual loans were
0.66% of total loans as of Sept. 30, 2015.
Fitch believes CIT will continue to face elevated regulatory
scrutiny as it
exceeded the $50 billion systemically important financial
institution (SIFI)
threshold as of Sept. 30, 2015 and is required to comply with
certain
regulations including capital planning and company-run and
supervisory stress
testing requirements and other requirements.
With respect to CIT's announcement that it is pursuing strategic
alternatives
for its commercial aircraft leasing business, Fitch views this
as understandable
given the punitive capital charges on the owned aircraft and
order book along
with statutory limitations on high residual assets that limit
funding such
assets through the bank. The mode of the divesture of the
aircraft leasing
business, such as a sale or spin-off, is unclear at this time,
as the company is
considering tax implications, treatment of CIT debt, and
prospective levels of
debt repayment and/or return of capital to shareholders. Fitch's
Stable Rating
Outlook indicates that Fitch does not, at this time, believe the
divestiture
will impact CIT's ratings.
CIT's IDR of 'BB+' is equalized with its VR of 'bb+', reflecting
Fitch's view
that external support cannot be relied upon.
The senior unsecured debt rating is equalized with CIT's IDR of
'BB+',
reflecting that existing notes are senior unsecured obligations
of the company
that rank equally in payment priority with all existing and
future
unsubordinated unsecured indebtedness of CIT.
The revolving credit facility is unsecured and is guaranteed by
eight of CIT's
domestic operating subsidiaries. In general, the revolving
credit facility ranks
equal in right of payment with all existing unsecured
indebtedness of CIT, and
as such, the rating of the revolving credit facility is
equalized with CIT's
IDR. The revolving credit facility also includes customary
covenants that are
not shared by CIT's senior unsecured notes, including but not
limited to, a
guarantor asset coverage ratio, a consolidated net worth
covenant and limits on
CIT's operating flexibility in an event of default. Fitch
believes these
covenants do not provide sufficient additional protection to the
facility to
provide uplift to the revolving credit facility's ratings
relative to CIT's IDR
and senior unsecured debt rating.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - Support Ratings and Support Rating Floors
The Support Ratings (SRs) of '5' reflect Fitch's view that
external support
cannot be relied upon. The Support Rating Floors (SRFs) of 'No
Floor' reflect
Fitch's view that there is no reasonable assumption that
sovereign support will
be forthcoming to CIT.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - Long- and Short-term Deposit Ratings
CIT Bank's uninsured deposit ratings of 'BBB-/F3' are rated one
notch higher
than the bank's IDR because U.S. uninsured deposits benefit from
depositor
preference in the U.S. Fitch believes depositor preference in
the U.S. gives
deposit liabilities superior recovery prospects in the event of
default.
RATING SENSITIVITIES IDRs, VRs, Senior Unsecured Debt and
Revolving Credit
Facility
Fitch views upward rating momentum as limited given current
modest pre-tax
operating performance levels and elevated execution risk while
CIT seeks to
complete the management transition, integrate OneWest and
explore strategic
alternatives for its commercial aerospace business and the sale
of certain
international businesses.
Positive rating momentum could develop over a longer-term
horizon as a result of
improved and consistent operating performance, demonstrated
credit performance
through market cycles in line with expectations, maintenance of
appropriate
capital levels relative to the company's risk profile and
regulatory minimums,
an enhanced funding profile characterized by less reliance on
wholesale funding
sources, and demonstrated durability of deposits in a rising
interest rate
environment.
Negative rating momentum could be driven by a sustained weakness
in operating
performance which results in insufficient capital generation or
a material
change in risk appetite or strategic objectives. Expansion into
new business
verticals outside CIT's core commercial lending and leasing
expertise or
outsized growth in new commercial businesses may lead to
negative rating
momentum. Challenges during the OneWest integration process or
an inability to
successfully manage the increased regulatory requirements
associated with assets
exceeding the $50 billion threshold would also be viewed
negatively.
The senior unsecured debt rating and the revolving credit
facility rating are
equalized with CIT's long-term IDR, and therefore are sensitive
to any changes
in CIT's IDR.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - Support Ratings and Support Rating Floors
CIT's Support Rating and Support Rating Floor are sensitive to
Fitch's
assumptions around capacity to procure extraordinary support in
case of need.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - Long- and Short-Term Deposit Ratings
CIT Bank's uninsured deposit ratings are rated one notch higher
than the
company's IDR and therefore are sensitive to any changes in CIT
Bank's IDR. The
deposit ratings are primarily sensitive to any change in CIT
Bank's long- and
short-term IDRs.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings with a Stable Outlook:
CIT Group Inc.
---Long-term IDR at 'BB+';
---Short-term IDR at 'B';
---Viability Rating at 'bb+';
---Senior Unsecured Debt at 'BB+';
---Revolving Credit Facility at 'BB+';
---Support Rating at '5';
---Support Rating Floor at 'NF'.
CIT Bank, N.A.
---Long-term IDR at 'BB+';
---Short-term IDR at 'B';
---Viability Rating at 'bb+';
---Long-Term Deposit Rating at 'BBB-';
---Short-Term Deposit Rating at 'F3';
---Support Rating at '5';
---Support Rating Floor at 'NF'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Sean Pattap
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0642
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall St.
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Meghan Neenan, CFA
Senior Director
+1-212-908-9121
Committee Chairperson
Joo-Yung Lee
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0560
Media Relations: Hannah James, New York, Tel: + 1 646 582 4947,
Email:
hannah.james@fitchratings.com.
