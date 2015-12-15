(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, December 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings expects that limited developed-market organic growth in the negative 2% to positive 2% range will persist in 2016 given changing consumer preferences, geopolitical tensions in European markets, and bargain-hunting consumers. Several key emerging markets such as Brazil and Russia are currently in recession with depreciating currencies. Nonetheless, despite the short-term pressure Fitch anticipates that the faster per capita income growth, increasing urbanization and higher birth rates bode well for companies such as Nestle and Unilever in the medium term. Organic growth rates are still in the enviable high-single-digit range for Nestle and Mondelez. Persistently low organic growth rates and a surge in activist presence are leading to portfolios being oriented toward improving the top and/or bottom line. Bolt-ons with faster growing natural/organic brands, geographic expansion in the emerging markets such as Kellogg's recent acquisitions in Africa, and executing significant cost reduction initiatives will continue to be the order of the day next year. Restructuring savings and commodities should provide a tailwind in 2016. However, cash costs related to restructurings should peak next year, pressuring free cash flow (FCF) margins particularly for Mondelez, which is expected to see negative FCF. Fitch expects FCF margins for rated companies to decline about 70bps to 1.7% in 2016. While the sector generally has substantial liquidity and financial flexibility, companies adopting more aggressive financial strategies particularly as a result of increased activist presence could see negative rating actions. Upgrades are unlikely, though Mondelez and Kellogg, which currently carry Negative Outlooks, could be stabilized if they sustain positive low-single-digit volume growth and restructuring savings lead to improved margins or are reinvested to grow the business. The full report '2016 Outlook: U.S. and EMEA Packaged Food' is available at 'www.fitchratings.com' or by clicking on the link. Fitch's outlook reports for other sectors and regions are also available. Contact: Grace Barnett Director +1-212-908-0718 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 33 Whitehall Street New York, NY 10004 Ching Mei Chia Director +44 20 3530-1068 Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0540, Email: alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. 2016 Outlook: U.S. and EMEA Packaged Food (Low Growth and Changing Consumer Preferences Challenge Sector) here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.