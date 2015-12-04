(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, December 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Bulgaria's Long-term
foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at
'BBB-' and 'BBB',
respectively. The Outlooks are Stable. The issue ratings on
Bulgaria's senior
unsecured foreign and local currency bonds have been affirmed at
'BBB-' and
'BBB', respectively. The Country Ceiling has been affirmed at
'BBB+' and the
Short-term foreign currency IDR at 'F3'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Bulgaria's ratings are supported by its stronger external
finances relative to
its 'BBB' range peers. A current account surplus is accompanied
by a high level
of foreign reserves, which provide stability to its existing
currency board
regime. However, public debt has been pushed closer to the BBB
median following
one-off costs to fund Bulgaria's Deposit Insurance Fund, eroding
a previous
rating strength. In addition, large structural weaknesses in the
economy
constrain potential for higher trend growth.
The economy has performed better than Fitch expected. A weak
domestic sector,
weighed down by negative growth in household consumption and
private sector
investment, has been more than offset by strong growth in net
exports. With
average annual growth for the first three quarters of 2015 of
2.7%, Fitch has
revised up its real GDP growth forecast for 2015 to 2.5%, up
1.3pp from the June
forecast. For 2016 and 2017, Fitch forecasts real GDP to average
2.6%. However,
compared with 2015, the composition of GDP growth should be more
balanced.
A strong net export performance means Fitch forecasts a current
account surplus
of around 2.0% of GDP for 2015. This compares with the 'BBB'
range median of a
current account deficit of 2.1% of GDP. Current account
surpluses of 1.1% and
1.5% of GDP are also projected in 2016 and 2017.
Bulgaria's strong net foreign asset position (estimated at 30.5%
of GDP for
2015) is a rating strength and reflects a high level of foreign
reserves
supporting the currency board. Total net external debt in the
economy is
forecast to remain above the 'BBB' median (21.3% of GDP vs 4.3%
of GDP, 2015).
However, this ratio has been on a sustained downward path since
peaking at 46.7%
of GDP in 2009. Based on IMF data, Fitch estimates that the
non-financial
private sector accounts for almost 70% of Bulgaria's gross
external debt, half
of which is intercompany lending.
One-off costs to support the repayment of guaranteed deposits in
Corpbank (KTB)
resulted in a fiscal deficit of 5.8% of GDP (ESA 2010) in 2014,
without
triggering an Excessive Deficit Procedure. For 2015, Fitch has
left its fiscal
deficit projection unchanged at 3.0% of GDP. Year-to-date fiscal
performance
shows strong revenue growth above budget plans and expenditure
growth contained.
For 2016, Fitch forecasts the fiscal deficit to narrow to 2.5%
of GDP, as
capital spending falls, but to miss the government's target of
2.0% of GDP. Our
wider deficit projection assumes a slightly lower revenue
forecast, but similar
expenditure forecast. No major changes to tax policy have been
adopted in the
draft 2016 Budget. The government expects the majority of
revenue gains to come
from concessions and fees.
There are weaknesses in the governance and supervision of
Bulgaria's banks,
highlighted by the bankruptcy of KTB in 2014. The implementation
of the Bank
Recovery and Resolution Directive reduces the scope for state
support. However,
further support for the domestic banking sector remains a
potential risk to the
sovereign balance sheet, in our view. The eventual
implementation of a
sector-wide Asset Quality Review (AQR) in 2016 will add much
delayed clarity
over the sector's financial health, and could help restore
confidence in the
sector.
Bulgaria's ratings are constrained by structural bottlenecks,
which continue to
hamper stronger growth, and limit Bulgaria's convergence with
western European
standards of living. Bulgaria is amongst the poorest EU states.
GDP per capita
is below the 'BBB' median and 47% of the EU average.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's assessment that upside and
downside risks to
the rating are currently balanced. The main risk factors that,
individually or
collectively, could trigger negative rating action are:
- Re-emergence of instability in the banking sector, which may
increase pressure
on government fiscal finances and economic growth.
- Higher fiscal deficits than projected that threatens the
long-term
sustainability of public finances.
- Persistent shortfall in economic growth relative to peers.
The main factors that, individually, or collectively, could
trigger positive
rating action include:
- Credible fiscal consolidation that supports the long-term
sustainability of
public debt dynamics.
- Stronger trend GDP growth and progressive convergence towards
average EU
income levels.
- Sustained improvement in governance and strength of
institutions.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch assumes that Bulgaria's currency board arrangement will
remain in place
and that governments will continue to pursue policies consistent
with it.
Fitch assumes Bulgaria's main economic partners in the EU will
benefit from a
gradual economic recovery. The European Central Bank's asset
purchase programme
should help underpin inflation expectations, and supports our
base case that the
eurozone will avoid prolonged deflation. Nevertheless, deflation
risks could
re-intensify in case of adverse shocks.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Kit Ling Yeung
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1527
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Douglas Renwick
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1045
Committee Chairperson
Charles Seville
Senior Director
+1 212 908 0277
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
