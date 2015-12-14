(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MONTERREY, December 14 (Fitch) Mexican FX banks have a strong
position in the FX
trading business segment, have low nonperforming loans (NPLs)
and shows
consistent profitability metrics that support its reasonable
capital ratios.
However, their significant reliance on a volatile business
defines their
aggressive business profiles that are exhibited in faster growth
than the
industry average.
FX banks are looking for diversification through other segments,
mainly by
lending. Fitch expects that these banks will continue to grow
rapidly and the
challenge will be to do so without altering its reasonable
credit profiles.
Despite their low NPLs, FX banks exhibit high loan concentration
by geographic
zone and by borrower. Fitch expects that charge-offs and
impairment ratios could
potentially pick up in the foreseeable future as their loan
portfolios are young
and need to mature.
In Fitch's opinion, the reasonable capitalization metrics of
these banks reflect
the lower risk nature of their on balance sheet assets and
supported by
consistent profits. Fitch expects capitalization ratios to
gradually decrease
due to rapid loan growth above their internal capital generation
and new capital
regulatory requirements.
FX Banks' funding relies on wholesale and concentrated funding
that tends to be
more vulnerable to market conditions. Positively, these banks
have ample
liquidity levels. Fitch expects these banks at some point will
need to access
long-term funding to finance planned growth in more traditional
credits.
For more information including key credit profile factors, see
Fitch's full
report 'Mexican FX Banks: 9M15 Dashboard', which is available
at
'www.fitchratings.com'.
