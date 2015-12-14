(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MONTERREY, December 14 (Fitch) Mexican FX banks have a strong position in the FX trading business segment, have low nonperforming loans (NPLs) and shows consistent profitability metrics that support its reasonable capital ratios. However, their significant reliance on a volatile business defines their aggressive business profiles that are exhibited in faster growth than the industry average. FX banks are looking for diversification through other segments, mainly by lending. Fitch expects that these banks will continue to grow rapidly and the challenge will be to do so without altering its reasonable credit profiles. Despite their low NPLs, FX banks exhibit high loan concentration by geographic zone and by borrower. Fitch expects that charge-offs and impairment ratios could potentially pick up in the foreseeable future as their loan portfolios are young and need to mature. In Fitch's opinion, the reasonable capitalization metrics of these banks reflect the lower risk nature of their on balance sheet assets and supported by consistent profits. Fitch expects capitalization ratios to gradually decrease due to rapid loan growth above their internal capital generation and new capital regulatory requirements. FX Banks' funding relies on wholesale and concentrated funding that tends to be more vulnerable to market conditions. Positively, these banks have ample liquidity levels. Fitch expects these banks at some point will need to access long-term funding to finance planned growth in more traditional credits. For more information including key credit profile factors, see Fitch's full report 'Mexican FX Banks: 9M15 Dashboard', which is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Contact: Alejandro Tapia Director +52 81 8399 9156 Fitch Mexico SA de CV Prol. Alfonso Reyes 2612, Edificio Connexity Piso 8 Col. Del Paseo Residencial 64920 Monterrey, N.L., Mexico Bertha Perez Associate Director +52 81 8399 9156 Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0540, Email: alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Mexican FX Banks: 9M15 Dashboard here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.