(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
TAIPEI, December 06 (Fitch) Taiwanese banks, mostly
private-sector ones, face
increasing risks from leveraged products due to the depreciation
of the Chinese
yuan, Fitch Ratings says.
Latest financial reports reveal Taiwanese banks' rising exposure
to potential
customers' defaults on leveraged products called "target
redemption forward"
(TRF), which are caused by the sudden depreciation of the
Chinese yuan or
renminbi this summer.
Fitch believes the associated financial impact is containable.
Nonetheless, the
exposure highlights domestic banks' weakness in risk governance
and opportunism
as they seek higher growth and earnings opportunities amid the
highly
competitive banking sector in Taiwan. Rising risk appetite is
the main downward
rating pressure for the majority of Taiwanese banks.
Fitch estimated that under an unlikely scenario of the renminbi
depreciating by
10% (from 6.35 CYN/USD), Taiwanese private-sector banks, which
represent 49% of
the sector's total assets, could incur an aggregate loss of
TWD79bn (around 0.4%
of their assets or 5% of their equity). The estimation is based
on an assumption
that TRF holders fail to honour 40% of overall losses.
Fitch forecasts Taiwanese banks' return on assets to be 0.6% for
2016,
marginally down from an estimation of 0.7% for 2015. The
forecasts have
incorporated weaker sales of forex hedging products due to
tightened risk
control over its derivatives sales. Earnings of derivatives
sales amounted to
around 14% of the banks' net profits. Under our stress scenario,
the banks would
be able to absorb the losses, but not without significantly
eroding their
already modest returns.
Taiwanese banks generally demand collaterals in deposits or cash
to cover
60%-70% of mark to market losses on a daily basis. Buyers of TRF
that bet on the
Chinese currency could fail to honour losses if the renminbi
weakens abruptly,
resulting in an increase of provision charges at Taiwan's banks.
Most of the TRF
contracts were sold in the CNY6.35-6.50 range against the dollar
and will mature
in 1H16. The renminbi rate was 6.4 at 4 December 2015, down 3%
from this summer.
Fitch-rated Taiwanese banks indicated only a small number of
clients had
difficulties to top up collaterals after the sudden renminbi
depreciation in
August 2015. The associated losses due to clients' default have
so far been
small.
Contact:
Sophia Chen, CFA, CPA
Director
+886 2 8175 7604
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd, Taiwan Branch Suite 1306, 13F, 205, Tun
Hwa N. Road
Taipei
Cherry Huang, CFA
Director
+886 2 8175 7603
Jonathan Lee
Senior Director
+886 2 8175 7601
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
