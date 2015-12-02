(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
COLOMBO, December 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned LB
Finance PLC (LB) a
National Long-Term Rating at 'A-(lka)' with a Stable Outlook.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - NATIONAL RATINGS
LB's National Long-Term Rating reflects its established
franchise among licensed
finance companies (LFC), whose higher yielding exposures have
supported sound
profitability. The rating also captures its relatively higher
risk appetite as
indicated by its exposure to gold-backed loans. Fitch views LB's
capital as
satisfactory taking into account the entity's good revenue
generation.
LB's leading 11% deposit market share among LFCs, as well as its
extensive
branch network have supported the company's funding position. At
the same time,
it also exposes LB to higher liquidity risk compared with peers
in particular as
gross loans reached 90% of assets at end 1HFY16 which is higher
than the
industry. Meanwhile, its share of liquid assets (as a % of total
assets)
declined to 9%. Mitigating factors include its moderately
concentrated deposit
base and un-utilised backup facilities.
Fitch sees LB's product exposure to gold-backed loans (17% of
gross loans at end
1HFY16) as being a potential risk to its asset quality due to
the volatility of
gold prices even though the focus is on short tenure facilities
(almost all
under six months). This concentration is unique in the LFC peer
group. LB's
business focus remains on vehicle financing (75% of the loan
book at end 1HFY16)
with motor cars and three wheelers accounting for 26% and 24% of
the total at
end 1HFY16. About 60% of its motor car and three wheeler loans
comprise
unregistered vehicles, which is a positive as they are newly
imported and are of
a better credit quality.
Fitch expects LB's net incremental non-performing loans (NPLs)
to increase in
the medium term in line with the entity's projected loan growth.
Its 90 days
overdue loans are higher than peers'. Reported NPLs at a five
month level
improved to 4.6% at 1HFY16 from 5.2% in FY15, the latter being,
however, mostly
a function of solid loan growth (1HFY16: 12.6%, FY15: 15.1%).
Revision of its
impairment policy in FY15 resulted in a significant improvement
in its provision
coverage.
LB's pre-impairment profit to average total assets stood at 8.5%
at end 1HFY16
(FY15: 8.8%, FY14: 6.8%), similar to higher rated peers. Its
cost to income
ratio remained the lowest among peers at 36% at end 1HFY16 on
the back of
greater scale. Higher net interest margins (NIMs) reflect
relatively higher risk
products such as gold-backed lending and three wheeler leasing,
along with an
increase in lower cost wholesale borrowings. However, Fitch
believes that a
potential increase in operating costs due to branch expansion
and an increase in
credit costs could hamper operating profitability and internal
capital
generation, in the medium term.
The rating reflects Fitch's expectation that LB's profitability
remains
sufficient to allow for growth, while maintaining capital ratios
at the current
level. The regulatory Tier-1 ratio stood at 16.0% at end-FY15.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - NATIONAL RATINGS
An upgrade of LB's rating is contingent upon the company
achieving stronger
capitalisation levels along with a moderation of its risk
appetite demonstrated
through lower exposure to risky assets. A more comfortable
liquidity position
would also support the rating.
Fitch would downgrade LB's rating if the company fails to
maintain its capital
levels, weaker profitability or if there is a sustained
deterioration of in
asset quality. An increase in liquidity risk could also lead to
a downgrade.
