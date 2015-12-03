(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, December 03 (Fitch) This announcement replaces the version published on 26 November 2015 to include a full list of rating actions and clarify the downgrade of notes issued by CFG Investment S.A.C, China Fishery's financing vehicle. Fitch Ratings has downgraded China Fishery Group Limited's (China Fishery) Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'C' from 'B-'. It has also downgraded the senior unsecured rating and the rating on the USD300m senior unsecured notes issued by CFG Investment S.A.C. to 'C' from 'B-', with Recovery Ratings of 'RR4'. All the ratings have been removed from Rating Watch Negative. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this commentary. The downgrade follows HSBC's application to the High Court of Hong Kong to appoint provisional liquidators to China Fishery Group Ltd. and China Fisheries International Ltd. This winding up petition, if successful, will result in the liquidation of China Fishery and its ratings will then have to be downgraded to 'D'. RATING SENSITIVITIES Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action include: - Approval of the winding up petition by the Hong Kong court will result in the IDR being downgraded to 'D'. Positive: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to positive rating action include: - Rejection by the Hong Kong court of the winding-up petition - China Fishery has secured sufficient bank facilities for refinancing and its operational needs - Redemption of 2019 notes and other debt is not accelerated Full list of rating actions: China Fishery Group Limited Long-Term IDR downgraded to 'C' from 'B-'; Off Rating Watch Negative Senior unsecured rating downgraded to 'C' from 'B-'; Recovery Rating at 'RR4' USD300m senior unsecured notes issued by CFG Investment S.A.C. and guaranteed by China Fishery downgraded to 'C' from 'B-'; Recovery Rating at 'RR4' Prior to the above rating action, the USD 300m senior unsecured notes issued by CFG Investment S.A.C. and guaranteed by China Fishery were downgraded to 'B-' from 'B+' with Recovery Rating at 'RR4' on 15 October 2015, in connection with the downgrade of China Fishery's Long-Term IDR to 'B-' from 'B+'. Contact: Su Aik Lim Senior Director +852 2263 9914 Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited 19/F Man Yee Building 68 Des Voeux Road Central, Hong Kong Secondary Analyst Yee Man Chin Director +852 2263 9696 Committee Chairperson Kalai Pillay Senior Director +65 6796 7221 Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and Parent and Subsidiary Linkage (pub. 17 Aug 2015) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here _id=995862 Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ail=31 ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.