(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, December 02 (Fitch) Delta Lloyd's EUR1bn rights issue
will not herald a
wave of similar equity raisings from other European insurers, as
the firm
appears to be particularly heavily affected by the impact of the
new Solvency II
(SII) regime, Fitch Ratings says. But it does highlight the
potential for
capital requirements to increase significantly under SII,
reinforcing our
expectation that some firms will remain conservative in their
approach to
managing capital.
We believe Delta Lloyd's business mix and capital management
strategy, combined
with the relatively tough stance of the Dutch regulatory regime,
make it an
outlier in terms of the impact of SII. In particular, the firm's
annuity
business means it is heavily exposed to longevity risk, which is
hit hard under
SII.
We do not expect any other large European insurers to face the
same combination
of challenges and we therefore do not expect any more of the
major firms to
announce rights issues in the near term as a result of SII. But
SII ratios will
typically be lower and more volatile than solvency metrics under
the current
regime, so some insurers may choose to extend measures to
strengthen capital,
including limiting dividends to shareholders.
We believe UK life insurers are on track to report relatively
strong SII capital
levels as they announced substantial interim dividend increases
with their 1H15
results. We do not believe these increases would have been
announced if there
had still been significant uncertainty about likely SII capital
levels.
In contrast, German life insurers' capital levels under the new
regime could be
weaker, and without transitional measures to phase in the new
capital
requirements there would have been a EUR12bn shortfall at
end-2014 according to
a survey by the regulator, BaFin. While some investors may look
through these
transitional benefits to judge insurers' capital positions on a
"fully loaded"
SII basis, regulators will allow for the benefits of
transitional measures.
We recognise the benefits of transitional measures from a
regulatory
perspective, but they mean that SII will initially not be a
fully risk-based
approach. We will continue to focus on our own Prism
factor-based capital model
for our primary assessment of insurers' capital adequacy. Under
this risk-based
approach we would expect an insurer that achieves a particular
SII coverage
ratio through transitional measures to have a lower Prism score
than one
achieving the same ratio without transitional measures.
Contact:
David Prowse
Senior Director
Insurance
+44 20 3530 1250
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Harish Gohil
Senior Director
Insurance
+44 20 3530 1257
Simon Kennedy
Director
Fitch Wire
+44 20 3530 1387
Media Relations: Athos Larkou, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1549,
Email:
athos.larkou@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
