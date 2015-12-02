(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, December 02 (Fitch) After its latest stress tests, the
Bank of England's
(BoE) assessment is that the UK banking sector is adequately
capitalised and the
results will not force any capital planning revisions. Further
sector-wide
capital step-ups are unlikely in future, says Fitch Ratings. The
results are
consistent with our views on UK bank capital adequacy, already
factored into our
ratings.
Capital ratios are likely to remain stable, held up by the BoE's
increased use
of countercyclical buffers. These will be built up as lending
growth accelerates
and will be released when the cycle turns. The BoE's intention
is that banks'
capital planning should become more efficient and flexible. The
BoE's Financial
Policy Committee indicated that it considers a Tier 1 capital
adequacy ratio of
11% to be appropriate for the sector. We expect banks to set
their internal
buffers relative to this level and plan their capital needs
relative to the
level of sensitivity to stress test inputs.
Results from yesterday's stress test show that, under the
baseline scenario, the
seven participating banks are improving their capital positions.
But the Royal
Bank of Scotland Group (RBS; BBB+/Stable) and Standard Chartered
(A+/Negative)
did not meet the BoE's capital requirements under the stress
scenario. Both
banks have taken, or are taking steps this year to address
capitalisation.
The regulator will use future stress test results to assess
individual banks'
capital requirements. We expect the tests to become more
sophisticated and more
qualitative in nature. This is already the case in the US where
the Federal
Reserve's annual Comprehensive Capital Analysis and Review plays
an important
role in how the country's leading banks assess their capital
planning exercises.
In the UK, annual cyclical tests will be run to capture risks
from financial
cycles, with the severity of scenarios increasing as risks build
up. This should
produce more rounded stressed results. Latent risks not captured
by the annual
cyclical scenario will be introduced every other year when the
BoE will run a
biannual stress test. We think the banks should, over time, be
able to
anticipate broad movements in the annual cyclical scenario,
making it easier for
them to set internal buffers above minimum regulatory
requirements, based on
their expected sensitivity to the regulatory stress test.
The 2015 stress test hurdles - a 4.5% common equity tier 1
(CET1) ratio and a 3%
leverage ratio - were not particularly onerous. All
participating banks met
these. But hurdle rates will evolve and banks will need to meet
their Pillar 1
minimum CET1 ratios under stressed scenarios, plus any
additional requirements
set by the regulators under Pillar 2A and buffers for
systemically important
banks.
