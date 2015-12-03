(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MUMBAI/SINGAPORE, December 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned India-based IDBI Bank Ltd's (BBB-/Stable) USD350m senior unsecured notes due November 2020 a final rating of 'BBB-'. This follows the completion of the securities issue, as well as the receipt of final documents conforming to information previously received. The final rating is the same as the expected rating assigned on 22 November 2015. The notes will constitute direct, unconditional, unsubordinated and unsecured obligations of the issuer. They will at all times rank pari passu among themselves and with all other unsubordinated and unsecured obligations of IDBI Bank. The tenor of the issue is five years and the notes are issued by IDBI Bank's Dubai International Financial Centre branch. KEY RATING DRIVERS - SENIOR DEBT The senior unsecured instruments are rated at the same level as the bank's Issuer Default Rating (IDR), in accordance with Fitch's criteria. IDBI Bank's IDR is driven by its Support Rating Floor (SRF) of 'BBB-', which is higher than its Viability Rating of 'bb', and reflects Fitch's expectation of a high probability of extraordinary support from the government of India, if necessary. IDBI's systemic importance is high, which is driven by its relatively large size and asset share, the government's 76.5% stake, and IDBI's role as a strategic shareholder in setting up vital financial institutions and policy banks. IDBI, along with other state banks, has also received regular capital injections from the government. RATING SENSITIVITIES - SENIOR DEBT Any change in the factors underpinning IDBI Bank's systemic importance will warrant a re-assessment of the SRF, which currently drives the IDR. Any change in IDR will also have an impact on the securities' rating. IDBI Bank's other ratings are unchanged and are as follows: - Long-Term IDR at 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable - Short-Term IDR at 'F3' - Viability Rating at 'bb' - Support Rating at '2' - Support Rating Floor at 'BBB-' - USD5bn medium-term note programme at 'BBB-' - USD2bn senior unsecured notes at 'BBB-' For more details on IDBI Bank's ratings and credit profile, see "Fitch Affirms Ratings on 9 Indian Banks; Downgrades PNB's VR", dated 31 August 2015, and "IDBI Bank Ltd. - Ratings Navigator", dated 14 October 2015, available at www.fitchratings.com. Contact: Primary Analyst Ambreesh Srivastava Senior Director +65 6796 7218 Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd. 6 Temasek Boulevard #35-04/05 Suntec Tower 4 Singapore Secondary Analyst Saswata Guha Director +91 22 4000 1741 Committee Chairperson Mark Young Managing Director +65 6796 7229 Date of Relevant Rating Committee: 27 August 2015 Media Relations: Bindu Menon, Mumbai, Tel: +91 22 4000 1727, Email: bindu.menon@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Evaluating Corporate Governance (pub. 12 Dec 2012) here Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 20 Mar 2015) here Additional Disclosures Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ail=31 ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.