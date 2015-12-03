(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MUMBAI/SINGAPORE, December 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
India-based
IDBI Bank Ltd's (BBB-/Stable) USD350m senior unsecured notes due
November 2020 a
final rating of 'BBB-'.
This follows the completion of the securities issue, as well as
the receipt of
final documents conforming to information previously received.
The final rating
is the same as the expected rating assigned on 22 November 2015.
The notes will constitute direct, unconditional, unsubordinated
and unsecured
obligations of the issuer. They will at all times rank pari
passu among
themselves and with all other unsubordinated and unsecured
obligations of IDBI
Bank.
The tenor of the issue is five years and the notes are issued by
IDBI Bank's
Dubai International Financial Centre branch.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SENIOR DEBT
The senior unsecured instruments are rated at the same level as
the bank's
Issuer Default Rating (IDR), in accordance with Fitch's
criteria.
IDBI Bank's IDR is driven by its Support Rating Floor (SRF) of
'BBB-', which is
higher than its Viability Rating of 'bb', and reflects Fitch's
expectation of a
high probability of extraordinary support from the government of
India, if
necessary.
IDBI's systemic importance is high, which is driven by its
relatively large size
and asset share, the government's 76.5% stake, and IDBI's role
as a strategic
shareholder in setting up vital financial institutions and
policy banks. IDBI,
along with other state banks, has also received regular capital
injections from
the government.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - SENIOR DEBT
Any change in the factors underpinning IDBI Bank's systemic
importance will
warrant a re-assessment of the SRF, which currently drives the
IDR. Any change
in IDR will also have an impact on the securities' rating.
IDBI Bank's other ratings are unchanged and are as follows:
- Long-Term IDR at 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable
- Short-Term IDR at 'F3'
- Viability Rating at 'bb'
- Support Rating at '2'
- Support Rating Floor at 'BBB-'
- USD5bn medium-term note programme at 'BBB-'
- USD2bn senior unsecured notes at 'BBB-'
For more details on IDBI Bank's ratings and credit profile, see
"Fitch Affirms
Ratings on 9 Indian Banks; Downgrades PNB's VR", dated 31 August
2015, and "IDBI
Bank Ltd. - Ratings Navigator", dated 14 October 2015, available
at
www.fitchratings.com.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Ambreesh Srivastava
Senior Director
+65 6796 7218
Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd.
6 Temasek Boulevard
#35-04/05 Suntec Tower 4
Singapore
Secondary Analyst
Saswata Guha
Director
+91 22 4000 1741
Committee Chairperson
Mark Young
Managing Director
+65 6796 7229
Date of Relevant Rating Committee: 27 August 2015
Media Relations: Bindu Menon, Mumbai, Tel: +91 22 4000 1727,
Email:
bindu.menon@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
