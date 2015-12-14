(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: 2016 Outlook: Sri Lanka Insurance here COLOMBO, December 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings sees the outlook on Sri Lanka's insurance sector as stable even though the split of composite insurers into life and non-life companies, which became mandatory effective February 2015, may create industry uncertainty. This is based on the view that most insurers will maintain stable financial fundamentals in 2016, supported by moderate sector growth, Fitch says in a new report published today. Fitch views the many regulatory changes as positive for the industry as they will promote efficient capital allocation, corporate governance, and better risk management. Minimum regulatory capital has been increased to LKR500m from LKR100m, risk-based capital (RBC) will replace the current rules-based solvency regime by 2016, and insurance companies - with few exceptions - are required to list by 2016. Intense pricing competition in the motor segment is likely to hold the combined ratios (sum of loss ratio and expense ratio) in non-life above 100%, which would put pressure on the financial performance of the more aggressive companies, while challenging the market share of others. Fitch expects economic growth and under-penetration in the market to support the growth of total gross written premiums (GWP). Fitch does not expect significant improvement in life penetration in the short term, due to the low disposable income of the population, and life premiums growth is likely to be moderate. Fitch expects non-life growth to slow as higher vehicle taxes may reduce new car registrations in 2016. The full report titled "'2016 Outlook: Sri Lanka Insurance" is available on Fitch's website at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link in this media release. Contact: Kanishka De Silva Analyst +94 112541900 Fitch Ratings Lanka Limited Level 15-04, East Tower, World Trade Centre Colombo 01, Sri Lanka Jeffrey Liew Senior Director +852 2263 9939 Media Relations: Bindu Menon, Mumbai, Tel: +91 22 4000 1727, Email: bindu.menon@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.