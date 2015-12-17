(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
BARCELONA/MILAN/LONDON, December 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says
in a
newly-published special report that robust management practices
and policies can
add stability to weak local and regional government (LRG)
credits, maximising
their credit rating potential. Conversely, weak financial
management can
negatively affect even the strongest economies and local
government structures.
In extreme cases, poor management can cause rating downgrades
and, on rare
occasions, missed debt service payments.
Recognition of management practices, rather than merely
managers, helps provide
an objective means to assess management impact on the credit
analysis of LRGs.
Fitch considers financial management as key in the effective
operations of a
subnational. In some countries, LRGs are run as "corporations"
and have the same
level of control and reporting as a company. But in others they
are
administrative units with limited sophistication.
Management can be assessed as being 'pro-active', whereby they
are fully aware
of the risks that they are undertaking or could face, have clear
reporting lines
and internal controls in place and can adjust to changes
promptly. 'neutral'
assessment would reflect some shortcomings, for example
accounting policies may
be limited or debt management less sophisticated while 'passive'
would underline
limited debt management culture or investment policies,
rudimentary accounting
policies and deficient reporting lines.
Management policies can cover many areas including budget
planning, debt
management, control and oversight as well as transparency and
accounting. All
these aspects are discussed in the report.
The special report, entitled "Assessment of Financial Management
in Local and
Regional Governments", is available at www.fitchratings.com or
by clicking on
the link above.
