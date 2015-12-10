(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, December 10 (Fitch) While an unsustainable housing
market,
macroeconomic pressure from declining energy prices, and low
interest rates will
challenge the Canadian baking sector in 2016, the sector rating
outlook is
stable due to a sound profitability profile, according to a new
Fitch Ratings
report.
'Canadian Banks are challenged by the record level of consumer
indebtedness,
unemployment concerns from depressed energy prices, and the risk
of
overvaluation in the housing market, which has so far been kept
in check by
steady employment levels and low interest rates,' said Doriana
Gamboa, Senior
Director at Fitch Ratings.
Despite the negative sector outlook, Fitch expects the credit
profile of the
major Canadian banks to be stable due to consistent earnings
performance, solid
balance sheets and supportive regulatory policy. However
potential risks could
rise as the banks expand geographically and into wealth
management and capital
markets businesses.
Fitch views the booming housing market in Canada as
unsustainable and a looming
price correction will pose a risk to banks, particularly if
unemployment
increases due to low energy prices. Fitch sees these risks as
manageable,
however, since banks' underwriting models soften the impact of a
home price
correction and the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation
(CMCH) insures a
large portion of the mortgages on banks' balance sheets.
Due to the sluggish economy and low interest rate environment,
Canadian bank
profit will be slow and modest in 2016. Banks will likely report
higher credit
losses, continued margin pressure and only modest loan growth in
the next year.
The full report '2016 Outlook: Canadian Banks' is available at
'www.fitchratings.com.'
Contact:
Doriana Gamboa
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0865
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY 10004
Justin Fuller, CFA
Senior Director
+1-312-269-2057
Christopher Wolfe
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0771
Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1777,
Email:
hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
2016 Outlook: Canadian Banks
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.