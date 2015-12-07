(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, December 07 (Fitch) After a decade-long commodity
super cycle, the
2016 growth outlook for Latin America remains subdued as
external and domestic
risks persist, says Fitch Ratings in a new special report.
Against this
backdrop, Fitch expects little upward sovereign rating movement
in the region in
2016. To the contrary, negative rating pressures could increase
if countries are
unable to adjust to the evolving external environment. Subdued
growth, increased
fiscal deficits, unfavorable debt dynamics, country-specific
challenges, and
lack of progress on reforms could put pressure on ratings.
Fitch forecasts a 0.2% contraction in regional GDP for 2016,
compared with an
estimated 1% decline in 2015 and an average 3.5% growth during
2010-2014.
Excluding the recessions in Brazil and Venezuela, growth is
expected to recover
mildly to 2.3% in 2016, from 2.2% in 2015, reflecting a subdued
recovery for
commodity exporters and some benefit for Central America and
Mexico from firmer
U.S. growth.
The weak performance in the region responds to a subdued
commodity price
outlook, moderating growth in China, and tighter international
financial
conditions. In some cases, political factors could prevent a
pick-up in domestic
confidence, clouding the growth and investment outlook.
Intensification of these
dynamics represents a downside risk to growth.
Policy flexibility to respond to slow growth has diminished in
the region.
Gradual monetary tightening will likely continue in 2016 as
central banks
respond to better anchor inflationary expectations given
above-target inflation
figures in several countries, precipitated largely by FX
depreciation. The
prospects for fiscal consolidation appear challenging in the
face of sluggish
growth, limited commodity price upside and difficulties in
reducing spending. As
a result, debt dynamics are likely to remain unfavorable for
most sovereigns.
After deterioration in current account deficits for several
commodity exporters
during 2014-15, external imbalances are expected to decline or
stabilize in
2016. On the other hand, commodity importers continue to have
lower deficits
compared to recent years. These trends should facilitate the
adjustment of
countries to tighter external financing conditions, especially
amidst a U.S.
monetary tightening cycle. However, sources of risk include
lower capital
inflows and reduced non-resident participation in domestic
markets. Higher
levels of private sector external indebtedness, especially for
investment-grade
countries, also represent a source of vulnerability. Strong
international
reserves, flexible currencies and some private sector hedging
mitigate risks.
While a lighter election calendar will prevail in 2016, weak
growth and
country-specific issues such as corruption investigations,
reduced popularity of
sitting presidents, legislative gridlock, and protests could
increase challenges
to governance and policy adjustments. Furthermore, the outlook
for reforms
remains mixed, with some bright spots being Mexico, which is
progressing with
its structural reforms and some Andean countries focused on
developing
infrastructure.
The majority of Latin America's sovereign ratings currently
carry a Stable
Outlook. The number of sovereigns with Positive and Negative
Outlooks are evenly
balanced,- two countries, Jamaica and the Dominican Republic,
have a Positive
Outlook, and Brazil and Costa Rica have a Negative Outlook.
Fitch's report '2016 Outlook: Latin America Sovereigns -
Challenging Growth
Environment After the Commodity Super Cycle' is available at
'www.fitchratings.com' or by clicking on the link.
Contact:
Shelly Shetty
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0324
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY 10004
Erich Arispe
Director
+1-212-908-9165
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--Sovereign Rating Criteria (August 2014)
2016 Outlook: Latin America Sovereigns
here
Applicable Criteria
Sovereign Rating Criteria - Effective from 13 August 2012 - 12
August 2014
(pub. 13 Aug 2012)
here
