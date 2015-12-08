(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, December 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has withdrawn Sterling
Insurance Co
Ltd's (SICL) and Sterling Life Ltd's (SLL) Insurer Financial
Strength (IFS)
ratings. The companies are the underwriting members of the
UK-based Sterling
Insurance Group Limited (together referred to as Sterling). The
ratings were
maintained at 'BBB+' Rating Watch Positive at the time of
withdrawal.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Fitch has withdrawn the ratings as Sterling has decided to stop
participating in
the rating process. Therefore, the agency will no longer have
sufficient
information to maintain the ratings on Sterling. Accordingly,
Fitch will no
longer provide ratings or analytical coverage for Sterling.
The RWP reflects Fitch's expectation that Sterling's financial
profile will
benefit from being part of a significantly larger and
financially stronger
group, following the acquisition of Sterling by Covea, the
French mutual
insurance group. Sterling's standalone financial profile is
sound, supported by
adequate risk-adjusted capitalisation and robust technical
profitability. At
end-2014, Sterling reported consolidated net income of GBP3.9m
(2013: GBP6.1m).
The agency's calculated combined ratio in 2014 was 96.4% (2013:
96.7%).
Fitch expects that the acquisition of Sterling by Covea will
allow the two
groups to implement business and organisational co-operation
with synergies
expected over the medium term.
Covea is a leading French mutual insurance group, with EUR15.6bn
of gross
written premiums in 2014. It is one of the largest insurers in
France, providing
a wide range of life and non-life insurance products.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Not applicable.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
