(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, December 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised Bahrain's
Outlook to
Negative from Stable and affirmed its Long-term foreign and
local currency
Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'BBB-'and 'BBB', respectively.
The issue ratings
on Bahrain's senior unsecured foreign and local currency bonds
have also been
affirmed at 'BBB-' and 'BBB', respectively. The agency has
simultaneously
affirmed Bahrain's Country Ceiling at 'BBB+' and Short-term
foreign currency IDR
at 'F3'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The revision of the Outlook to Negative reflects the following
key ratings
drivers and their relative weights:
HIGH
Fitch's lower oil price forecasts are outweighing the effects of
a greater
policy response than previously anticipated on Bahrain's fiscal
position. Fitch
forecasts a wider double-digit deficit of 12.5% of GDP in 2015
and 10.7% of GDP
in 2016, remaining in high single digits by 2017, up from 5.5%
of GDP in 2014.
This adds to recorded fiscal deficits every year since 2008.
Fitch estimates a
break-even oil price of USD122/b in 2015 and USD118/b in 2016
versus average oil
price assumptions of USD55/b in both 2015 and 2016 and USD65/b
in 2017.
Fiscal adjustment measures introduced so far have proven
insufficient to offset
lower oil prices, as social and competitiveness constraints
hinder the pace of
policy response. As a result, total revenues will fall to 17% of
GDP in 2015 and
2016, from 24% of GDP in 2014. Fitch expects double-digit fiscal
deficits to
lift general government debt substantially to 58.6% of GDP in
2015 and 65.2% of
GDP in 2016, from 46.1% of GDP in 2014. This is well in excess
of the 'BBB'
median of 42.8% of GDP in 2015.
The affirmation also reflects the following factors
Real growth has been relatively resilient to lower oil prices.
Fitch forecasts
favourable growth of 3.3% in 2015 and 3% in 2016 and 2017,
somewhat below 4.5%
in 2014 as oil production remained flat in 2015. GCC projects
have been ramped
up significantly this year and will continue to be so over the
forecast horizon.
Growth will be supported by the non-hydrocarbon sector expanding
by 4.4% in
2015, and remaining around 3.5% in 2016 and 2017 underpinned by
manufacturing,
construction, tourism and social and personal services.
Bahrain's external balance sheet remains stronger than its 'BBB'
rated peers.
The net external creditor position of 56% of GDP compares with a
peer median of
-4.2% of GDP. A small current account deficit of 2.3% of GDP is
forecast in 2015
recovering to surplus in 2016. Although gross oil exports are
over 40% of
current external receipts (CXR), Bahrain also imports oil from
Saudi Arabia to
refine for export products, meaning net oil exports are around
20% of CXR.
Governance indicators are below the peer median. There has been
no progress in
resolving the political stalemate since the opposition Wefaq
party boycotted the
elections of November 2014. The boycott appears to have lost
Wefaq support and
the government does not seem inclined to deal with the party's
current
leadership. Sporadic low-level violence continues in some Shia
villages, but the
government has this under control and there is no disruption to
business
activity.
A USD1.5bn bond issuance this year highlights continuing
financing flexibility
after a USD1.25bn issuance at a 30-year maturity in August 2014.
Bahrain is a
regular Eurobond issuer and benefits from good domestic
financing access, which
provides the main source of its funding. Active conventional and
Islamic
issuance programmes also supports flexibility with a 10-year
domestic sukuk
issued in January 2015.
GDP per capita and broader human development indicators exceed
the 'BBB' median
and the business environment is favourable. The strong
regulatory framework and
local skill base, combined with low costs, are key supports to
the financial
sector.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The main factors that could lead to a downgrade are:
- Failure to reduce the fiscal deficit sufficient to stabilise
the government
debt-to-GDP ratio.
- Severe deterioration of the domestic security situation.
The rating Outlook is Negative. Consequently, Fitch does not
currently
anticipate developments with a material likelihood of leading to
an upgrade.
However, the following factors could lead to positive rating
action:
- Implementation of fiscal measures which reduce the budget
deficit and are
consistent with the stabilisation and then decline of the
government debt-to-GDP
ratio in the medium term.
- A broadly accepted political solution that eases political
unrest.
- A recovery in oil prices that improves public finances.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Economic and fiscal forecasts are based on Brent crude averaging
USD 55/b in
both 2015 and 2016, increasing to USD 65/b in 2017, compared
with forecasts of
USD65/b in 2015 and USD75/b in 2016 at the time of the previous
rating review in
June 2015.
Fitch assumes that Bahrain will continue to benefit from savings
through the
implementation of GCC development projects financed by Kuwait,
Saudi Arabia, and
the UAE. Lower oil prices are not assumed to impact the flow of
funds from these
countries.
Fitch assumes there will be no challenge to the rule of the
royal family or the
current succession. Fitch assumes no material deterioration in
the internal
security situation but also does not expect a comprehensive
political solution
to be achieved in the near term.
Bahrain is in a volatile region, and existing tensions and
conflicts are
expected to continue. Fitch assumes that regional geopolitical
conflicts will
not directly impact Bahrain or its ability to trade.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Christopher Findlay
Analyst
+44 20 3530 1342
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Paul Gamble
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1623
Committee Chairperson
Shelly Shetty
Senior Director
+1 212 908 0324
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Bahrain - Rating Action Report
here
Applicable Criteria
Country Ceilings (pub. 20 Aug 2015)
here
Sovereign Rating Criteria (pub. 12 Aug 2014)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=996022
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.