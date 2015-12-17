(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, December 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says the 2016 sector
outlook for the
Irish banking sector is positive, based on on-going improvements
in the banks'
asset quality, business prospects, profitability and
capitalisation. This partly
mitigates the high proportion of problem loans (including either
non-performing
or low-yielding loans as well as forborne, restructured,
impaired or defaulted)
still on these banks' balance sheets.
Fitch expects the improvements in profitability seen this year
to stabilise in
2016, as new lending growth at firmer margins, and low loan
impairment charges
and funding costs are counterbalanced by lower gains on sale on
securities and
smaller releases of impairment reserves.
We expect improving asset quality to be supported by continued
restructuring of
problem loans and large asset disposals, although the pace of
the latter is
subject to continued investor appetite.
Capital ratios have risen steadily across the sector, as a
result of
deleveraging and improved internal capital generation and we
expect this trend
to continue in 2016.
Following a peer review on 15 December 2015, Fitch has upgraded
the Long-term
Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) and Viability Ratings (VRs) of
Bank of Ireland
(BOI) to 'BBB-'/'F3/'bbb-' from 'BB+'/'B'/'bb+' and the
Long-term IDR and VR of
Allied Irish Banks plc's (AIB) to 'BB+'/'bb+' from 'BB'/'bb'.
AIB's Short-term
IDR was affirmed at 'B'. The Outlook for the Long-term IDRs of
both BOI and AIB
is Positive. UBIL was last reviewed in May 2015.
Fitch's '2016 Outlook: Irish Banks' is available at
www.fitchratings.com or by
clicking on the link above. Fitch also published yesterday a
Rating Action
Commentary on BOI and AIB, which is available on
www.fitchratings.com. This
includes each issuer's key rating drivers and rating
sensitivities and lists of
all rating actions taken.
