(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: 2016 Outlook: Global Pharma
here
LONDON/CHICAGO, December 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in a new
report that the
Rating Outlook for the global pharma sector remains Negative for
2016,
reflecting companies' willingness to stretch their financial
profiles in the
near term in response to a rapidly evolving sector.
Fitch says the industry's focus on patient value, a firm pace of
innovation, a
benign financing environment and favourable tax considerations
contributed to a
sharp increase in M&A across the sector in 2015. This has
resulted in declining
debt capacity and rating headroom for Fitch-rated pharma
companies as reflected
in the Negative Rating Outlook for 2016. UK players GSK and
AstraZeneca (both
rated A+) have Negative Outlooks due to weaker cash flows as a
result of loss of
patent protection for key blockbuster drugs and increased
investment in bringing
late-stage pipeline drugs to market.
In the US the announcement of the combination Pfizer (A+) with
Allergan (BBB-,
formerly Actavis) has led to a Negative and Positive Watch,
respectively, to be
resolved once the details of the transaction and the future
financial policies
of the enlarged group become apparent.
Long-term fundamentals point to a stable trend in the pharma
industry, as an
ageing and growing world population, combined with increasing
innovation and
global access to healthcare, balances intensifying efforts from
healthcare
authorities to reduce costs, improve outcomes and focus on
patient value.
As a result, Fitch expects demand for generic drugs to continue
to rise as
payers pursue avenues to manage costs and rebalance their
spending priorities in
anticipation of the introduction of expensive new treatments. We
believe
biosimilars will be a key driver of growth in developed markets,
particularly
the US, after the launch of the first biosimilar agent in 2015
paved a
comprehensive regulatory pathway for these drugs.
The full report '2016 Outlook: Global Pharma - Focus on Patient
Value,
Innovation and M&A' is available at www.fitchratings.com or by
clicking the link
above.
Contacts:
Frank Orthbandt
Director
+44 203 530 1037
Fitch Ratings Ltd
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Robert Kirby, CFA
Director
+1 312 368 3147
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
