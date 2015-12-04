(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
FRANKFURT/LONDON, December 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Zurich
Insurance Company's (ZIC) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS)
rating at 'AA-' and
Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A+'. The Outlooks are
Stable. ZIC is
the main operating company of the Zurich Insurance Group (ZIG).
A full list of
rating actions is at the end of this commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation follows ZIG's announcement on 1 December that
Martin Senn has
stepped down as CEO. ZIG emphasised that Martin Senn's departure
will have no
impact on its strategic focus or financial targets.
ZIG's 3Q15 results were affected by negative reserve development
in the General
Insurance segment, as well as higher than expected claims
relating to the
Tianjin port explosions, which caused the division to report a
business
operating loss of USD183m (3Q14: USD786m). The combined ratio
for the quarter
increased to 108.9% (3Q14: 96.7%). With the other divisions
largely in line with
3Q14, the group reported a business operating profit of USD256m
for 3Q15 (3Q14:
1,206m) and a net profit of USD207m (USD966m).
The review of the General Insurance business is ongoing and ZIG
is expected to
implement measures to improve the division's performance,
potentially leading to
significant restructuring costs. However, Fitch considers that
the 3Q15 result
has absorbed the majority of the burden and our current
expectation is that the
overall negative financial impact will be limited mainly to
2015.
ZIG's ratings reflect the group's solid and stable capital
position and strong
underlying earnings generation. ZIG's Fitch Prism factor-based
model (FBM) score
was 'Very Strong' based on 2014 financials, and we expect this
to be resilient.
The result of the Swiss Solvency Test, as calculated by the
company, remained
high at 209% at end-1H15 (versus 196% at end-2014).
ZIG's financial leverage is in line with its ratings. Under
Fitch's methodology,
ZIG's financial leverage was 23.2% at end-2014 (2013: 24.8%).
Fitch considers
the insurer's fixed charge coverage (2014: 10.8x) and financial
flexibility as
sufficiently strong for the rating.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The ratings could be upgraded if ZIG's leverage drops below 20%
and fixed-charge
coverage increases to above 12x, on a sustained basis, while the
capital score
remains "Very Strong" in Fitch Prism FBM capital model.
The key triggers for a downgrade include a sustained drop in the
company's
risk-adjusted capital position and an increase in financial
leverage to above
30%. The ratings could also be downgraded if the ongoing review
of the General
Insurance division leads to expectations of material weakening
of ZIG's
underlying financial performance beyond 2015.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
ZIC
IFS rating affirmed at 'AA-'; Stable Outlook
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A+'; Stable Outlook
Senior debt affirmed at 'A+'
Subordinated debt affirmed at 'A-'
Zurich Finance (UK) plc subordinated debt affirmed at 'A-'
ZFS Finance (USA) Trust II subordinated debt affirmed at 'BBB+'
ZFS Finance (USA) Trust V subordinated debt affirmed at 'BBB+'
Cloverie plc (secured on ZIC notes)
Senior debt affirmed at 'A+'
Subordinated debt affirmed at 'A-'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Dr Stephan Kalb
Senior Director
+49 69 7680 76 118
Fitch Deutschland GmbH
Neue Mainzer Str. 46-50
60311 Frankfurt
Secondary Analyst
Dr Christoph Schmitt
Director
+49 69 7680 76 121
Committee Chairperson
Harish Gohil
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1257
Media Relations: Athos Larkou, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1549,
Email:
athos.larkou@fitchratings.com.
