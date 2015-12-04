(The following statement was released by the rating agency) FRANKFURT/LONDON, December 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Zurich Insurance Company's (ZIC) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating at 'AA-' and Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A+'. The Outlooks are Stable. ZIC is the main operating company of the Zurich Insurance Group (ZIG). A full list of rating actions is at the end of this commentary. KEY RATING DRIVERS The affirmation follows ZIG's announcement on 1 December that Martin Senn has stepped down as CEO. ZIG emphasised that Martin Senn's departure will have no impact on its strategic focus or financial targets. ZIG's 3Q15 results were affected by negative reserve development in the General Insurance segment, as well as higher than expected claims relating to the Tianjin port explosions, which caused the division to report a business operating loss of USD183m (3Q14: USD786m). The combined ratio for the quarter increased to 108.9% (3Q14: 96.7%). With the other divisions largely in line with 3Q14, the group reported a business operating profit of USD256m for 3Q15 (3Q14: 1,206m) and a net profit of USD207m (USD966m). The review of the General Insurance business is ongoing and ZIG is expected to implement measures to improve the division's performance, potentially leading to significant restructuring costs. However, Fitch considers that the 3Q15 result has absorbed the majority of the burden and our current expectation is that the overall negative financial impact will be limited mainly to 2015. ZIG's ratings reflect the group's solid and stable capital position and strong underlying earnings generation. ZIG's Fitch Prism factor-based model (FBM) score was 'Very Strong' based on 2014 financials, and we expect this to be resilient. The result of the Swiss Solvency Test, as calculated by the company, remained high at 209% at end-1H15 (versus 196% at end-2014). ZIG's financial leverage is in line with its ratings. Under Fitch's methodology, ZIG's financial leverage was 23.2% at end-2014 (2013: 24.8%). Fitch considers the insurer's fixed charge coverage (2014: 10.8x) and financial flexibility as sufficiently strong for the rating. RATING SENSITIVITIES The ratings could be upgraded if ZIG's leverage drops below 20% and fixed-charge coverage increases to above 12x, on a sustained basis, while the capital score remains "Very Strong" in Fitch Prism FBM capital model. The key triggers for a downgrade include a sustained drop in the company's risk-adjusted capital position and an increase in financial leverage to above 30%. The ratings could also be downgraded if the ongoing review of the General Insurance division leads to expectations of material weakening of ZIG's underlying financial performance beyond 2015. FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS ZIC IFS rating affirmed at 'AA-'; Stable Outlook Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A+'; Stable Outlook Senior debt affirmed at 'A+' Subordinated debt affirmed at 'A-' Zurich Finance (UK) plc subordinated debt affirmed at 'A-' ZFS Finance (USA) Trust II subordinated debt affirmed at 'BBB+' ZFS Finance (USA) Trust V subordinated debt affirmed at 'BBB+' Cloverie plc (secured on ZIC notes) Senior debt affirmed at 'A+' Subordinated debt affirmed at 'A-' Contact: Primary Analyst Dr Stephan Kalb Senior Director +49 69 7680 76 118 Fitch Deutschland GmbH Neue Mainzer Str. 46-50 60311 Frankfurt Secondary Analyst Dr Christoph Schmitt Director +49 69 7680 76 121 Committee Chairperson Harish Gohil Managing Director +44 20 3530 1257 Media Relations: Athos Larkou, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1549, Email: athos.larkou@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Insurance Rating Methodology (pub. 16 Sep 2015) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here _id=995976 Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ail=31 ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.