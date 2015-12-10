(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, December 10 (Fitch) The Rating Outlook for the U.S.
life insurance
industry is Stable for 2016, according to Fitch Ratings. In
addition, the
fundamental sector outlook is stable. Fitch's outlook considers
the industry's
very strong balance sheet fundamentals, strong liability
profile, and stable
operating performance.
These positive factors somewhat mitigate Fitch's ongoing
concerns over
persistent low interest rates that will continue to pressure
interest margins
and reserve adequacy in 2016. Fitch expects continued earnings
pressure in 2016
due to reduced interest margins, which will offset modest growth
in fee and
underwriting income.
Credit-related investment losses are expected to increase in
2016 under Fitch's
base case scenario but remain somewhat below historical averages
and pricing
levels. Key credit concerns that could lead to higher than
expected losses
include continued weak commodity prices, softening global
demand, the impact of
Fed rate hikes and increasing geopolitical risk.
Fitch expects reported statutory capitalization, which exceeds
both pre-crisis
levels and rating expectations, to remain near current levels in
2016, driven by
retained earnings and modest growth in in-force business.
Further, Fitch
continues to view the industry's liquidity profile as strong,
despite increased
exposure to less liquid investments.
Legacy variable annuity (VA) risk has diminished somewhat due to
improved equity
market conditions in recent years, but continues to be a source
of reserve and
capital volatility as experienced in the second half of 2015.
Longer term,
Fitch remains concerned about tail risk associated with the
product's living
benefit guarantees, which could cause a material hit to industry
earnings and
statutory capital in a severe stress scenario.
Fitch believes that a rise in interest rates by 100 bps to 150
bps could have
positive implications for our sector outlook for U.S. life
insurers. Conversely,
if interest rates decline to levels seen in late 2012 (i.e,
10-year treasury
below 1.75%) and stay low much beyond 2016, Fitch would likely
change its
outlook to negative based on a weakened earnings profile and
anticipated capital
impacts associated with reserve strengthening.
The full '2016 Outlook: U.S. Life Insurance' is available at
'www.fitchratings.com' or by clicking the link below.
