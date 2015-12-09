(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, December 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Admiral
Insurance
(Gibraltar) Limited's and UK-based Admiral Insurance Company
Limited's - the two
main operating entities of Admiral Group plc (Admiral) - Insurer
Financial
Strength (IFS) ratings at 'A+'. The agency has also affirmed
Admiral's Issuer
Default Rating (IDR) at 'A' and its subordinated notes at 'BBB'.
The Outlook on
the IFS and IDR ratings is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation reflects Admiral's leading position in the UK
motor insurance
market, very strong capitalisation supported by solid and stable
earnings, and
prudent reserving practices. The ratings are constrained by
Admiral's medium
scale and concentrated business profile.
The affirmation also reflects Fitch's expectation that Admiral
will maintain its
robust underwriting performance and benefit from a substantial
rise in motor
insurance premiums in 2015. According to data from confused.com
and Towers
Watson, premiums for a comprehensive car insurance policy were
up 8.1% yoy in
3Q15. Admiral's strong track record of technical profitability
is reflected in a
reported combined ratio of 82.7% for 1H15 (1H14: 85.1%).
Admiral's capital position is 'extremely strong' as measured by
Fitch's Prism
factor-based capital model, supported by significant use of
co-insurance and
reinsurance arrangements. These arrangements are secured under
multi-year
contracts until 2018 and 2016, respectively, providing
substantial capital
relief to Admiral. Fitch further views the credit quality of
Admiral's
co-insurance and reinsurance counterparties as very strong.
Fitch takes a positive view of Admiral's prudent reserving
strategy. For 1H15,
Admiral reported UK motor reserve releases of GBP92.6m (1H14:
GBP73.1m),
equivalent to 29% of net earned premiums. Over the past 10
years, Admiral's
prior-year reserve releases, excluding reserve releases on
commuted reinsurance,
have on average amounted to 13% of premiums earned. The agency
also expects
rising motor insurance premiums to reduce some of the reliance
on prior-year
reserve development to supplement earnings.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
An upgrade is unlikely in the medium term given Admiral's
concentrated business
profile and limited geographical diversification.
A marked deterioration in technical and/or overall
profitability, particularly
compared with peers, could result in a downgrade. A downgrade
could also be
triggered by a substantial erosion of capital equivalent to a
sustained increase
in net underwriting leverage (premiums/equity) to 1.5x (2014:
0.8x).
A downgrade may also result from a loss of the co-insurance
contract resulting
in an immediate and significant increase in capital requirements
and/or
significant falls in business volumes.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Ekaterina Ishchenko
Analyst
+44 203 530 1532
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Martyn Street
Senior Director
+44 203 530 1211
Committee Chairperson
Chris Waterman
Managing Director
+44 203 530 1168
Media Relations: Athos Larkou, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1549,
Email:
athos.larkou@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Insurance Rating Methodology (pub. 16 Sep 2015)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=996300
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.