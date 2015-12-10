(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, December 10 (Fitch) Healthy capital and liquidity
levels, still benign
asset quality and generally improving profitability, albeit
below pre-crisis
levels, contribute to a stable 2016 ratings and sector outlook
for U.S. banks,
according to Fitch Ratings' 2016 U.S. Banks Outlook Report.
"Even with steady capitalization levels, U.S. bank earnings will
be challenged
next year due to economic headwinds and the strengthening
dollar," said
Christopher Wolfe, Managing Director Financial Institutions at
Fitch Ratings.
"As banks grapple with the cost of regulation and soldier on in
the
lower-for-longer interest rate environment, banks' net interest
margins and
profitability will be pressured, which we expect to lead to M&A
in 2016. "
The pace of industry consolidation will increase in 2016 due to
the need for
greater scale efficiencies from costly compliance with financial
regulation,
technology investments, and the prolonged low interest rate
environment not
being sufficient enough to improve profitability. Achieving
scale is even more
important, as banks will have fewer reserve releases to flatter
the earnings
picture in 2016.
Even as interest rates rise, the slow and incremental increase
will not be
enough to boost profitability for banks in a meaningful way in
the short term.
Bank earnings growth is expected to be somewhat muted given the
expectation of
rising provision expenses, limited improvement to margins over
the next 12
months, and continual compliance and regulatory-related
investments.
It is Fitch's view that the bank regulatory agenda is nearing
completion and
bank management teams will prioritize implementation and
compliance in the years
ahead. Fitch expects that U.S. and foreign bank-owned entities
will have
sufficient time to comply with new structural, capital and
liquidity rules ahead
of schedule.
New market entrants including "digital wallets" and
technological advancements
such as "block chains" from non-bank competitors will continue
to threaten banks
in 2016. Non-bank lenders do not have to comply with full and
costly bank
regulation and, as online lenders, do not have to contend with
the physical
costs of retail branches. Some more traditional banks are trying
to overcome the
competitive threat by partnering with marketplace lenders, a
trend that will
likely continue in 2016.
Contact:
Christopher Wolfe
Managing Director
+1 212 908-0771
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY 10004
Julie Solar
Senior Director
+1 312 368-5472
Joo-Yung Lee
Managing Director
+1 212 908-0560
Media Relations: Hannah James, New York, Tel: + 1 646 582 4947,
Email:
hannah.james@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com
2016 Outlook: U.S. Banks (As the Credit and Rate Environment
Turns)
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.