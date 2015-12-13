(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: 2016 Outlook: Australian and New
Zealand Insurers
here
SYDNEY, December 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings' says in a new report
released today,
that its rating Outlook for the Australian and New Zealand
insurance sector
remains Stable. The Sector Outlooks - an indicator of
fundamental trends, are
also Stable. The agency believes Australian and New Zealand
insurance companies
are well supported by strong capital positions, conservative
investment
portfolios and robust earnings. Key factors that could lead to a
deterioration
of the Sector's credit profiles would be a severe economic
downturn, and
persistent and large natural catastrophe losses.
Despite falling regulatory capital coverage ratios in 2015,
Fitch finds that a
strong classification of capital levels is consistent with the
results of its
internal assessment of Australian and New Zealand insurers'
capital adequacy
ratios. As a result of the Australian Prudential Regulation
Authority's rigorous
risk-based capital regime and definitions of capital, Fitch can
apply a
regulatory override and assign 100% equity credit in its
assessment of capital
adequacy for any hybrid instrument that receives regulatory
approval.
The investment portfolios of Australian insurers remain
conservatively
positioned and dominated by highly rated fixed-income
securities. This provides
some scope for reallocation to growth assets and higher yielding
fixed-income
securities without compromising credit profiles. Insurers have
increasing credit
risk in their fixed-income portfolios and are increasing their
exposure to
growth assets to improve investment yields, but these changes
have been minor
due to the higher capital charges involved.
Fitch expects the non-life sector to strengthen earnings in
2016, subject to a
more benign level of natural catastrophe losses than in 2015.
Better
underwriting margins should be complemented by improved
investment yields but
competition is affecting premium rates. Improved investment
earnings and a
stabilisation of adverse lapse and claims rates should support
earnings in the
life sector.
Australia's economic performance has weakened but remains robust
compared with
other developed countries. Fitch is forecasting Australia and
New Zealand to
report GDP growth of 2.3% for full-year 2015, and 2.7% and 2.5%,
respectively in
2016. However, household budgets constrained by high financial
leverage may
weaken demand for insurance.
The Stable Sector Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation that the
market will be
supported by Australia and New Zealand's economic performance.
Australian and
New Zealand insurers are often part of larger financial
institutions with
significant banking exposures. The Outlooks could be revised to
Negative if the
economy was to experience a severe downturn, which in turn
weakened group credit
profiles and lowered surplus capital within the insurance
operations.
Larger and more frequent extreme natural catastrophes could also
pose a threat
to Outlooks. Initially this might only impact earnings, but a
sustained increase
in the frequency of events could reduce available reinsurance
capacity, and lead
to higher net retentions and exposures.
Strong and sustained earnings without a weakening of other
credit metrics could
trigger a revision of Outlooks to positive.
The report, '2016 Outlook: Australian and New Zealand Insurers,
is available at
www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link above.
Contacts:
John Birch
Director
+61 2 8256 0345
Fitch Australia Pty Limited
Level 15, 77 King Street, Sydney, NSW 2000
Siew Wai Wan
Senior Director
+65 6796 7217
Jeffrey Liew
Senior Director
+852 2263 9939
Media Relations: Leni Vu, Sydney, Tel: +61 2 8256 0304, Email:
leni.vu@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
