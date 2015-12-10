(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MUMBAI, December 10 (Fitch) Indian banks' credit growth is
likely to be
moderately higher in financial year 2016 (FY16, to March 2016),
but any sharp
recovery in credit fundamentals appears unlikely with capital
and asset
quality-related challenges acting as impediments to growth. The
recovering GDP
growth outlook is a positive and should bode well for the
sector, and large
private banks are distinctly better placed in leveraging a
rebounding economy,
says Fitch Ratings in a new report published today.
The government's expected capital injection of around USD11bn
into its banks is
critical; but may be insufficient to support sustainable lending
growth, to
achieve Basel III requirements, and cushion against
balance-sheet stress - all
at the same time. State-owned banks - which carry a
disproportionate share of
the stressed assets - have little choice but to look at
strengthening balance
sheets if they to revive profitability, internal capital
generation and equity
valuations in any meaningful way. Fitch estimates that the banks
would require
around USD140bn in total capital to ensure full Basel III
implementation by
FY19.
Indian banks' stressed assets ratio should improve marginally in
FY16 from 11.1%
in FY15, although there is still some time before a reversal in
absolute NPLs.
New NPL growth has started to slow down across many banks, but
resolution of the
existing large stock will be a slow and protracted process - as
structural
challenges in stressed sectors still persist while corporate
leverage remains
high. Therefore, credit costs are likely to remain high and will
continue to be
an overhang on earnings growth for a longer period - unless
macroeconomic
recovery and speedier reforms aid faster asset resolution or
banks conduct
greater capital-raising to push growth, or both.
The large private banks are distinctly superior to their
state-owned
counterparts due to stronger capitalisation, high internal
capital generation
and robust pre-provision profitability. In Fitch's view, the
above strengths
should be able to hold them through their recent asset-quality
issues but also
make them well-poised for growth when the need arises.
