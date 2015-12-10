(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: 2016 Outlook: Indian Banks here MUMBAI, December 10 (Fitch) Indian banks' credit growth is likely to be moderately higher in financial year 2016 (FY16, to March 2016), but any sharp recovery in credit fundamentals appears unlikely with capital and asset quality-related challenges acting as impediments to growth. The recovering GDP growth outlook is a positive and should bode well for the sector, and large private banks are distinctly better placed in leveraging a rebounding economy, says Fitch Ratings in a new report published today. The government's expected capital injection of around USD11bn into its banks is critical; but may be insufficient to support sustainable lending growth, to achieve Basel III requirements, and cushion against balance-sheet stress - all at the same time. State-owned banks - which carry a disproportionate share of the stressed assets - have little choice but to look at strengthening balance sheets if they to revive profitability, internal capital generation and equity valuations in any meaningful way. Fitch estimates that the banks would require around USD140bn in total capital to ensure full Basel III implementation by FY19. Indian banks' stressed assets ratio should improve marginally in FY16 from 11.1% in FY15, although there is still some time before a reversal in absolute NPLs. New NPL growth has started to slow down across many banks, but resolution of the existing large stock will be a slow and protracted process - as structural challenges in stressed sectors still persist while corporate leverage remains high. Therefore, credit costs are likely to remain high and will continue to be an overhang on earnings growth for a longer period - unless macroeconomic recovery and speedier reforms aid faster asset resolution or banks conduct greater capital-raising to push growth, or both. The large private banks are distinctly superior to their state-owned counterparts due to stronger capitalisation, high internal capital generation and robust pre-provision profitability. In Fitch's view, the above strengths should be able to hold them through their recent asset-quality issues but also make them well-poised for growth when the need arises. Contact: Saswata Guha Director +91 22 4000 1741 Fitch India Services Pvt Limited Wockhardt Tower, West Wing, Level 4 Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra East Mumbai, 400 051 Jobin Jacob Associate Director +91 22 4000 1773 Media Relations: Bindu Menon, Mumbai, Tel: +91 22 4000 1727, Email: bindu.menon@fitchratings.com; Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.