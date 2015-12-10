(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, December 10 (Fitch) Portugal's banks are stabilising,
supported by a
mildly favourable, but fragile, operating environment, says
Fitch Ratings. We
forecast 1.5% GDP growth for 2016 and 2017 and there are signs
that key bank
asset quality and capital adequacy metrics could begin to
improve.
Weak asset quality continues to act as a drag on sector
profitability and
solvency. We expect problematic assets to peak in 2016 but the
sector's credit
at risk to total credit ratio, the most comparable to the
impaired loan ratios
reported by other EU banks, was a high 12.6% at end-June 2015.
Additionally,
banks hold large stocks of foreclosed assets, troubled real
estate investments
and loan recovery funds. Working through these will take many
years. Total
sector problematic assets represent around 100% of common equity
tier 1
regulatory capital.
We expect moderate improvements in sector performance in 2016
but profitability
will remain subdued, held down by low interest rates and
continued deleveraging,
despite signs that credit flows are improving in recent months.
Internal capital
generation is weak and we are expecting only modest improvement
in solvency
ratios in 2016. The Bank of Portugal brought forward capital
conservation buffer
timetables to January 2016, which we believe will restrict most
banks' ability
to distribute dividends out of 2015 earnings.
The NovoBanco sale has been postponed. NovoBanco needs to meet a
EUR1.4bn
capital shortfall uncovered by the ECB's comprehensive
assessment in November
2015. This will be met by the sale of non-core assets and other
capital
reinforcement measures. We think a new shareholder could emerge.
We also think
that potential contingent risks for the rest of the banking
sector arising from
the sale process have reduced because we understand that any
required
contributions to the Resolution Fund can be staggered over
several years.
Upside potential for Portuguese banks will only be likely once
problem assets
are reduced and profitability picks up. Downside sector risks
are, in our view,
limited but it will take time before the banks significantly
improve their
standalone financial strength and political uncertainties could
dampen reforms
to boost investment and growth. The 2016 outlook for Portuguese
banks is covered
in a report, published today, and available by clicking on the
link below.
Contact:
Roger Turro
Director, Banks
+34 93 323 8406
Fitch Espana
Paseo de Gracia 85 /7th floor
Barcelona 08008
Janine Dow
Senior Director, Fitch Wire
+44 20 3530 1464
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London
E14 5GN
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com; Pilar Perez, Barcelona, Tel: +34
93 323 8414,
Email: pilar.perez@fitchratings.com.
