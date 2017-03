(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: 2016 Outlook: CIS and Georgian Banks here MOSCOW/LONDON, December 09 (Fitch) The 2016 outlooks for banking sectors in Russia and most other countries of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) are negative, Fitch Ratings says. This reflects the agency's view that lenders' financial metrics are likely to weaken further, as slower economies, weaker currencies and higher interest rates continue to hit asset quality, profitability and capital. However, we forecast at least moderate positive economic growth across most of the region in 2016, which limits downside risks. Capital cushions are also significant in some markets and banks, providing meaningful buffers to absorb larger loan losses. The Rating Outlooks across most regional banking sectors are Stable, reflecting low rating levels - which already largely capture the downside risks to banks' financial metrics - and Stable Outlooks on the majority of sovereign ratings. The Negative Rating Outlook on the Russian banking sector reflects the high proportion of bank ratings linked to the Russian sovereign (BBB-/Negative) and the higher level of bank ratings, as reflected in the sector's 'bb' banking system indicator. For more details on our expectations for banks in the region, see "2016 Outlook: CIS and Georgian Banks", published today at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the link above. Contacts: James Watson Managing Director +7 495 956 6657 Alexander Danilov Senior Director + 7 495 956 2408 Olga Ignatieva Senior Director +7 495 956 6906 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com; Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495 956 9908, Email: julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.