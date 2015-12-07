(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, December 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
India's Long-Term
Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings at 'BBB-'.
The issue ratings
on India's senior unsecured foreign- and local-currency bonds
are also affirmed
at 'BBB-'. The Outlooks on the Long-Term IDRs are Stable. The
Country Ceiling is
affirmed at 'BBB-' and the Short-Term Foreign-Currency IDR at
'F3'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Fitch's affirmation of India's sovereign ratings and Stable
Outlook balances a
strong medium-term GDP growth outlook and favourable external
finances,
including a strong foreign reserves buffer, with a high
government debt burden
and weak structural features, including a difficult - but
improving - business
environment.
India's positive GDP growth outlook stands out globally. Fitch
forecasts India's
real GDP growth to accelerate to 7.5% in the fiscal year ending
31 March 2016
(FY16) and 8.0% in FY17, from 7.3% in FY15, supported by the
government's
beefed-up capex spending and gradual implementation of a
broad-based structural
reform agenda. The Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) policy rate
cuts of 125bp in
total in 2015 are also likely to contribute to higher GDP
growth, even though
monetary transmission is impaired by relatively weak banking
sector balance
sheets. India's real GDP growth averaged 6.7% over the past five
years, which is
considerably higher than the 'BBB' range median of 3.0%, and it
remains so even
if the uplift in growth resulting from the GDP data revision by
the Central
Statistical Office in February 2015 is discounted.
The government continues to steadily roll out its ambitious
structural reform
agenda, as illustrated in recent months by the announcement of
new reforms that
will likely improve the business environment, including changes
in the foreign
direct investment (FDI) regime. It has so far turned out
difficult for the
government to garner the required support in the Upper House
(Rajya Sabha) for
some big ticket reforms, including a national Goods and Services
Tax, but those
reforms that only require executive approval continue to be
implemented and
legislative reforms can still be pursued at the state level.
India's relatively weak business environment and standards of
governance are
gradually improving as a result of the pursued reforms, but
obstacles faced by
investors, including infrastructure bottlenecks, have not been
reduced
overnight. India moved up four places in the World Bank's Ease
of Doing Business
rankings in 2015, but is still the worst-performing of all 'BBB'
range
sovereigns at 130th out of 189 countries. Translation of
structural reforms into
improved indicators and higher real GDP growth depends on actual
implementation.
India's sovereign ratings continue to be constrained by limited
improvement in
its fiscal position. The seventh Pay Commission's recommendation
of a 23.6%
increase in remuneration for central government employees raises
doubts about
the feasibility of the medium-term consolidation path without
any new
revenue-generating measures. Fitch expects a general government
fiscal deficit,
including both the central government and the states, of 6.7% in
FY16, more than
double the 'BBB' peer median of 2.8%. Fitch expects the general
government debt
burden to rise to 68.8% of GDP in FY16 from 66.8% in FY15, one
of the highest of
'BBB' range sovereigns and far off the 'BBB' category median of
42.8% of GDP.
The increase largely results from state governments taking part
of the power
distribution companies' debt onto their own balance sheets, a
reform which
overall is considered credit positive, as it is accompanied by
reinforced
incentives for states to improve the functioning of these
companies.
Inflation in India averaged 7.9% over the past five years,
comparing
unfavourably with the 'BBB' peer median of 3.3%. However, a
structural reduction
in the consumer price inflation level, likely supported by the
monetary policy
framework changes in February 2015, strengthens India's
sovereign credit
profile. The RBI's monetary policy track record is reinforced by
inflation
turning out broadly in line with its targeted glide path.
Generally favourable
international oil and food price developments allowed the RBI to
loosen monetary
policy without, as it seemed, risking a breach of the inflation
targets in the
near future. The government's decision to limit minimum support
price rises for
agricultural products helped to keep inflation under control.
India is not immune to external shocks, but seems less
vulnerable than many of
its peers. External vulnerabilities have reduced substantially
in the past two
years, particularly its narrowed current-account deficit, which
Fitch expects to
reach 1.1% in FY16 compared with the 'BBB' median of 5.6%, and a
build-up of
reserves to 7.7 months of current external payments. The
external balances are
also likely to be strengthened by a continued rise in FDI
inflows driven by
strong reform and growth momentum. India is also less vulnerable
than many peers
to a potential severe slowdown in China, as bilateral trade
between the two
countries is limited (3.6% of India's exports in FY15 and 7.8%
if Hong Kong is
included) and India's more domestically based economy is not
part of the Asian
supply chain.
The Indian economy is less developed on a number of metrics than
its peers. Its
ranking on the United Nations Human Development Index indicates
relatively low
basic human development, while average per capita income
remaining low at
USD1,669 in 2015 compared with the 'BBB' range median of
USD9,145.
Public sector banks form a contingent liability for the
government's finances in
the years ahead. The banking sector's non-performing loans,
which Fitch expects
to reach 4.9% of total assets in FY16, are likely to hamper
banks' ability to
internally generate capital at a time when they will require
capital to
transition towards Basel III by FY19. It remains to be seen if
the government's
planned capital infusion of INR700bn into the public sector
banks will be
adequate in light of supervisory norms and weak equity
valuations.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's view that upside and
downside risks to the
ratings are
balanced. The main factors that individually or collectively
could lead to
positive rating action are:
- Fiscal consolidation or fiscal reforms that would cause the
general government
debt burden to fall more rapidly than expected in the medium
term
- An improved business environment resulting from implemented
reforms and
persistently contained inflation, which would support higher
investment and real
GDP growth
The main factors that individually or collectively could lead to
negative rating
action are:
- Deviation from the fiscal consolidation path, causing the
already high public
debt burden to deviate further from the median, or
greater-than-expected
deterioration in the banking sector's asset quality that would
prompt
large-scale financial support from the sovereign
- Loose macroeconomic policy settings that cause a return of
persistently high
inflation levels and a widening current account deficit, which
would increase
the risk of external funding stress
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
- The global economy performs broadly in line with Fitch's
Global Economic
Outlook, including average Brent oil price assumptions of USD55
per barrel in
2015 and 2016 and USD65 in 2017.
- Economic activity will not be seriously disrupted by
materialising political
risk, for instance related to social unrest, separatist
movements, terrorism or
insurgent groups like the Naxalites
