(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: 2016 Outlook: Turkish Banks
here
LONDON, December 11 (Fitch) The outlook for Turkey's banking
sector is stable,
supported by expectations that loss-absorption capacity will
remain adequate,
says Fitch Ratings. Our base case is that lenders' key financial
metrics in 2016
should remain broadly in line with current levels. But downside
risks for the
sector have increased, and from 2016 banks will also have to
meet additional
Basel III capital buffers that will underpin quite healthy
solvency ratios.
We believe banks may need to raise new capital, either through
equity or Tier 2
issuance, to support solvency ratios over the near to medium
term. This is
because higher minimum capital requirements, increased
risk-weights, likely
still significant loan growth (which we expect will run ahead of
moderate
internal capital generation) and potential further lira
depreciation could erode
capital ratios. These could edge closer to the new Basel III
floors.
Now that the election season is over, some Turkish banks are
seeking to take
advantage of greater market stability to tap international
markets. Last week,
Yapi ve Kredi Bankasi announced plans to issue Basel III Tier
2-compliant
subordinated capital notes. And in November 2015 Kuveyt Turk's
specialised
issuance vehicle announced plans to issue Basel III-compliant
subordinated
sukuk. We understand that other banks are also considering Tier
2 issues,
seeking to lock in still relatively low interest rates. We
expect Turkish banks
to retain external market access for new capital issues and to
roll over
outstanding senior borrowings.
Under the latest Basel III capital requirements to be
implemented in Turkey from
2016, by 2019 banks will have to build up a common equity Tier 1
(CET1) capital
conservation buffer equal to 2.5% of risk-weighted assets
(RWAs). They will also
have to hold a buffer, with size dependent on systemic
importance. This buffer
will range from 1% to 3% of RWAs, but we understand it is set to
be capped at 2%
for the larger banks. The minimum CET1 ratio will therefore rise
to 9% for
larger institutions by 2019 from 4.5%, initially stepping up to
5.625% in 2016.
At end-September 2015, the average CET1 ratio for the largest
seven banks was
11%, already above the 9% future requirement. But the tighter
capital rules
could put pressure on these ratios, bringing them closer to
minimum levels. We
calculate that the proposed 50% risk-weighting on
foreign-currency reserves held
at the central bank will shave 55bp-85bp off the CET1 ratios of
the largest
seven banks, with deduction of free provisions from capital
resulting in a
further 0bp-50bp hit. A countercyclical capital buffer to
address the build-up
of risks during periods of high credit growth could also be
imposed; based on
existing Basel III regulations this could reach 2.5%.
Our 2016 outlook for the Turkish banking sector is covered in a
report published
today, available by clicking on the link above.
Contact:
Lindsey Liddell
Director, Banks
+44 20 3530 1008
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Janine Dow
Senior Director, Fitch Wire
+44 20 3530 1464
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.