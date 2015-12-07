(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, December 07 (Fitch) UK regulatory approval of insurers'
internal models
is a major step towards clarity on their capital position under
Solvency II
(SII), and a precursor to announcements of strong solvency
ratios, Fitch Ratings
says.
On Saturday, the Prudential Regulation Authority announced its
approval of 19 UK
insurers' models, meaning that they will be able to determine
their SII capital
position based on their own risk calibration when the regime
takes effect in
January.
Model approval removes the biggest remaining SII uncertainty for
these insurers.
Without approval, they would have to use the standard formula
approach, leading
to potentially much higher capital requirements. Dutch insurer
Delta Lloyd is
the most notable public example to date of a major insurer
facing serious
difficulties under SII. Until recently it was planning to use an
internal model,
but in light of uncertainties over its model, the company said
last week that it
will now use the standard formula and announced plans to raise
EUR1bn to
strengthen its SII capital position.
As SII positions become clear, insurers will have their
regulatory capital
strength - or weakness - confirmed. We believe this clarity will
trigger some
M&A, as stronger insurers acquire or merge with weaker ones
facing capital
shortfalls.
Major UK life insurers already appeared on track to report
strong SII capital
after announcing substantial interim dividend increases. We do
not believe these
increases would have been announced if there had still been
significant
uncertainty over SII capital strength.
Some UK insurers, such as Old Mutual, have decided not to use an
internal model.
The models are costly and time-consuming to implement and
maintain, so insurers
will typically only use them if they might produce significantly
different
results from the standard formula. We believe annuity and
catastrophe business
give the most scope for insurers to calculate lower capital
requirements using
an internal model.
Outside the UK, many insurers are still waiting for approval
decisions. However,
some insurers' models have been approved, notably Allianz,
Munich Re and
Hannover Re in Germany, and Axa and Scor in France.
We do not expect SII solvency metrics to be comparable between
insurers, given
the different approaches being used. As well as differences
between internal
models and the standard formula, some will use various
transitional measures and
we believe some regulators are taking a much tougher stance than
others in how
they interpret and apply SII. Given these inconsistencies, we
will not link
ratings directly to SII solvency metrics. Instead, we will
continue to focus on
our own Prism factor-based capital model for our primary
assessment of insurers'
capital adequacy, although we will review SII disclosures for
any new
information that might affect ratings.
End-2015 will not mark the end of SII model developments. More
insurers are
planning to apply for approval in 2016, and those already using
approved models
will make changes. UK insurers in particular will continue
restructuring certain
asset portfolios, such as equity release mortgages, to make more
of their
balance sheet eligible for the matching adjustment,
strengthening their SII
metrics.
