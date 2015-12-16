(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: 2016 Outlook: UK Non-Life Company Market Insurance here LONDON, December 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in a new report that operating conditions within the UK non-life company market are expected to remain stable in 2016. Fitch expects the current direction of motor premiums to change, with recent rises stalling, as the consequences of the UK government's autumn statement are realised. A new set of measures by UK government to tackle the exaggerated costs of minor bodily injury claims was announced in November 2015. Fitch expects these measures will eventually lead to lower claims costs for insurers but expects motor insurers to respond cautiously until they see the evidence of reduced claims costs. Following three years of decline, further reductions in household rates are expected to be smaller, as insurers become more sensitive to lower profit margins. Low interest rates will continue to suppress investment income - the main contributor to insurers' earnings. Nevertheless, Fitch maintains a Stable Rating Outlook on its rated UK non-life insurers, as the company market's strong capital adequacy and stabilising earnings offset pressures from low investment income and limited growth opportunities. The report "2016 Outlook: UK Non-Life Company Market Insurance" is available at www.fitchratings.com. Contact: Ekaterina Ishchenko Analyst +44 20 3530 1532 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Graham Coutts Associate Director +44 20 3530 1654 Media Relations: Athos Larkou, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1549, Email: athos.larkou@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.