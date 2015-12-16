(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: 2016 Outlook: Sub-Saharan Africa
Sovereigns
here
HONG KONG, December 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings expects additional
stress to fiscal
and external positions in Sub-Saharan Africa (SSA) in 2016 owing
to slow global
growth, flagging demand for commodities, and tightening
financing conditions,
all of which have the potential to negatively impact SSA
sovereigns.
Nevertheless, Fitch forecasts SSA to remain one of the fastest
growing regions
of the world, with median GDP growth of 5% in 2016. This
represents an
improvement over 2015, albeit less than the average of 5.7% that
the region saw
in 2010-14.
South Africa, SSA's second largest and most globally integrated
economy, enters
2016 against a backdrop of political and market instability,
following the
dismissal of Finance Minister, Nhlanhla Nene, in December and
the replacement of
his initial successor just four days later. On 4 December,
Fitch downgraded
South Africa to 'BBB-,' owing to deteriorating economic growth
prospects, rising
government debt, and a persistent current account deficit.
In other SSA countries, subdued commodity prices will weigh on
GDP growth
through lower external receipts, public spending and investment
in commodities
sectors. Fitch forecasts an average Brent price of USD55/barrel
in 2016, with
risks on the downside, which will challenge the region's oil
producers,
particularly Angola, Nigeria, and the Republic of the Congo, all
of which earn
greater than 60% of government revenues from oil exports. SSA
countries that
export agricultural commodities will experience less pressure as
a major drought
will push up prices for some agricultural products.
The outlook for the region's public finances is more strained.
Both the 2016
median fiscal balance and median public debt level will remain
approximately at
their 2015 levels, 4.4% and 43% of GDP respectively. The booming
commodities
markets of recent years have allowed governments to increase
spending both
directly through increased revenues and indirectly by
facilitating greater
access to international capital markets. As global conditions
lower commodity
revenues, however, SSA governments that are unable to
rationalise public
expenditures and adopt expenditure frameworks that keep public
debt metrics from
deteriorating could see negative rating actions.
Looming Fed tightening and more volatile capital inflows to
emerging markets
will not necessarily limit SSA's access to capital markets, but
will mean higher
yields for new issuance. These same factors will also continue
to put pressure
on the regions' currencies, which will further stress
governments' ability to
service foreign currency-denominated debt.
SSA central banks will face a difficult balancing act as a mixed
global growth
outlook and flagging external receipts will depress domestic
growth prospects,
while further currency depreciation will increase inflationary
pressures. Many
SSA central banks have increased rates towards the end of 2015
in anticipation
of Fed hiking. One exception was Nigeria, where the central bank
has lowered its
monetary policy rate by 200bps, citing growth concerns.
Nigeria is currently rated 'BB-' and its Negative Outlook is, in
part, based on
risks related to monetary policy. The appointment of a Finance
Minister, after
six months with no cabinet, and the announcement of a 2016 draft
budget could
support the ratings, provided the government can execute
structural reforms
while preserving the country's low debt-to-GDP ratio.
The report, ' 2016 Outlook: Sub-Saharan Africa Sovereigns', is
available on
www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the link above.
Contact:
Jan Friederich
Senior Director
+852 2263 9910
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
19/F Man Yee Building
68 Des Voeux Road Central
Hong Kong
Jermaine Leonard
Director
+852 2663 9830
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.