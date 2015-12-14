(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: 2016 Outlook: German Life
Insurance
here
FRANKFURT/LONDON, December 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in a
new report that
the sector outlook for German life insurance, an indicator of
fundamental
trends, remains negative, given a challenging operating
environment. However,
Fitch believes that the pressures on German life companies are
manageable,
yielding a Stable Rating Outlook.
The German life insurance industry is operating in a difficult
environment of
low investment yields and earnings pressure. Market interest
rates are likely to
remain at historical lows for longer and constitute the biggest
challenge for
the German life insurance industry, in light of significant
asset-liability
duration mismatches.
Nevertheless the Stable Rating Outlooks of German life insurers
are supported by
their diverse business mix, significant earnings from non
interest-sensitive
sources and still fairly strong capital positions. Fitch has
simulated run-off
scenarios with different assumptions and found that rated German
life insurers
will be able to meet their guarantees for a prolonged period,
even if interest
rates remain low, albeit at the expense of profitability. Fitch
will continue to
monitor developments.
The report, entitled '2016 Outlook: German Life Insurance -
Capital Ratios under
Pressure, But Guarantees Can Be Met', is available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Contact:
Dr Stephan Kalb
Senior Director
+49 69 768076 118
Fitch Deutschland GmbH
Neue Mainzer Strasse 46-50,
60311 Frankfurt
Dr Christoph Schmitt
Director
+49 69 768076 121
Media Relations: Athos Larkou, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1549,
Email:
athos.larkou@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
