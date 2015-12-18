(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, December 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in a new report
that London
market insurers will continue to face pressure on their
underwriting margins due
to fierce competition. The London market's fundamental sector
outlook for 2016
remains negative; however, the agency's Rating Outlook remains
Stable as
financial fundamentals are expected to remain robust for
Fitch-rated London
market insurers.
Fitch believes that a substantial proportion of London market
business will
continue to experience significant pricing pressures. In
particular, the agency
does not believe that a price floor has been reached in
reinsurance and expects
further declines in underwriting margins. We also expect other
major
non-catastrophe lines, such as casualty, to experience further
price declines as
more (re)insurers move into this line of business for
diversification.
The need for smaller (re)insurers to increase scale, partly to
reduce operating
costs and improve diversification has spurred M&A activity
throughout 2015 and
is likely to be a driving factor for further M&A in 2016. Fitch
believes that
there could be an increased appetite from Asian investors, who
are seeking to
acquire (re)insurance businesses in western markets.
Market modernisation and improved efficiency of conducting
business at Lloyd's,
and within the London market as a whole, are important factors
in ensuring that
business operations become more cost-effective. The London
market continues to
be at the forefront of underwriting new specialised risks and
Fitch believes
that classes of business such as cyber have the ability to grow
significantly in
2016.
The report, '2016 Outlook: London Market Insurance', is
available on
www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the link above.
Contact:
Graham Coutts
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1654
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Ekaterina Ishchenko
Analyst
+44 20 3530 1532
Media Relations: Athos Larkou, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1549,
Email:
athos.larkou@fitchratings.com.
