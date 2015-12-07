(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation reflect that despite the issues at three of its
largest assets,
SBRA was operating with sufficient cushion in its headline
credit metrics to
withstand the related deterioration in cash earnings. Over the
longer term,
Fitch is concerned that the company's common equity could
persistently trade at
a discount to past highs and net asset value (NAV) even after
resolutions,
making it more challenging for SBRA to achieve its growth and
diversification
objectives on a leverage-neutral basis. Fitch has not revised
SBRA's Outlook to
Negative or downgraded the IDR because maintaining or increasing
leverage from
current levels would constitute a change in the issuer's
financial policies that
they have not communicated. Moreover, the issuer publicly
reiterated its
long-term leverage targets of 4x-5.5x net debt-to-EBITDA as
recently as the
third-quarter 2015 (3Q15) earnings call.
ASSET CONCENTRATION RISKS REALIZED
The risks from asset concentration previously highlighted by
Fitch were realized
when the tenants/borrowers under SBRA's investments in three
acute-care
hospitals defaulted after they failed to meet expectations and
the operator lost
financing. The hospitals operate as Forest Park Medical Center
(FPMC) and total
$27 million of potential GAAP revenues. In 3Q15, SBRA reported
$240 million of
total revenues on an annualized basis, of which $13 million was
from FPMC. Of
the three hospitals, SBRA owns one and is the lender to the
owner on the other
two. At present, each of the three obligors to SBRA have filed
for bankruptcy
protection and SBRA is working to resolve the issue by either
re-tenanting or
selling the owned hospital and either being repaid or selling
its interests in
the remaining two properties. SBRA is targeting a resolution by
the end of 1Q16.
Regardless, we have conservatively excluded all earnings from
the properties in
its metrics.
LEVERAGE HIGHER THAN TARGETED BUT CONSISTENT WITH 'BB+' IDR
Fitch has and will continue to exclude FPMC-related earnings
from its
calculations as they are either not expected to occur going
forward or, in the
case of the owned asset, are being funded by
debtor-in-possession financing that
SBRA is providing. Fitch forecasts leverage will be in the low
6x range in 4Q15
excluding these assets. Leverage is forecast to remain in the
6x-6.5x range
until SBRA resolves the assets and receives cash proceeds from
their sale or
income if they are leased by a new tenant. Leverage is
materially higher than
the 4x-5.5x range that the issuer was targeting and operating at
through its
history. Nonetheless, it was the issuer's previously low
leverage that insulated
it from FPMC's issues. We have not assumed SBRA will invest any
material capital
into the resolution of the assets; thus, should they decide to
do so, leverage
could increase beyond Fitch's expectations. Fitch calculates
leverage as debt
less readily available cash-to-recurring operating EBITDA.
Fitch projects fixed-charge coverage to remain appropriate for
the ratings in
the 2.5x-3x range through 2017. Fixed-charge coverage is
calculated as recurring
operating EBITDA less straight-line rent and maintenance capital
expenditures-to-total interest and preferred dividends.
LONGER-TERM, FPMC MAY PRESSURE OBJECTIVES AND POLICIES
Although Fitch's ratings assume no change in financial policies,
there is a risk
that the price of SBRA's common shares may remain at levels at
which management
is less willing to issue at, even after a resolution at FPMC. An
important part
of the investment thesis in SBRA's shares relative to other
healthcare REITs was
that it had a multitude of achievable positive catalysts,
including
above-average growth due to a smaller base, diversification from
its largest
tenant, and potentially a lower cost of capital as it moved up
the ratings
curve. While Fitch does not speculate or comment on absolute or
relative equity
values, we are nonetheless cognizant that SBRA is trading at a
42% discount to
past highs, a 13% discount to consensus NAV, and that consensus
NAV has declined
by more than 10% from its 2015 highs. Thus, should the shares
fail to revert to
past levels, SBRA would be forced to either accept lower than
originally
expected growth and diversification or revise its financial
policies to allow
for higher leverage in order to achieve the first two goals. On
its 3Q15
earnings call, SBRA indicated it would use cash proceeds from
the FPMC
resolution to reduce leverage and/or repurchase shares.
STRONG LIQUIDITY DRIVEN BY LONG-DATED CONCENTRATED MATURITIES
ALLOW ISSUER TO
MANAGE
SBRA's corporate liquidity is strong for the rating and
alleviates some of the
downside risk related to the timeframe that could take to
resolve FPMC (i.e.
re-tenant or sell the assets or be repaid in the case of the
debt investments).
Fitch estimates SBRA has $251 million of liquidity, of which
$246 million is
available under the revolving credit facility (RCF) due 2018 and
extendable into
2019. This compares to only $9 million of debt maturities and
amortization and
$32 million of funding commitments through Dec. 31, 2017. Fitch
would be more
concerned over how quickly SBRA was able to resolve FPMC should
it have had a
sizable unsecured debt maturity coming due within the rating
horizon. SBRA's
liquidity is driven by its long-dated yet concentrated debt
maturities. This is
somewhat common for smaller REITs (especially those that issue
public unsecured
bonds as opposed to smaller denomination term loans and private
placements) and
results in a lower probability of default in the initial years
but greater
bullet maturity risk in the later years.
SBRA's nearest debt maturity will be the $200 million term loan
and any balance
on the RCF in 2018 (both of which can be extended at SBRA's
option to 2019).
SBRA's liquidity could improve should it receive cash proceeds
from the sale or
repayment of its FPMC assets. After 2018, SBRA's debt maturities
are
concentrated in 2021 (39% of total debt) and 2023 (15%).
SBRA maintains appropriate contingent liquidity in the form of
unencumbered
assets which cover unsecured debt net of readily available cash
between
1.8x-2.2x assuming a stressed 8.5%-10.5% cap rate.
STABLE OUTLOOK
The Rating Outlook remains at Stable due to the expectation that
the issuer can
manage to metrics consistent with a 'BB+' IDR through the rating
horizon
regardless of whether it resolves FPMC in a timely fashion.
Should the issuer
put incremental capital into the assets, leverage may increase
beyond Fitch's
expectations. The Stable Outlook is also predicated on the
issuer maintaining
its existing financial policies.
PREFERRED NOTCHING AND NOTE COVENANTS
The two-notch differential between SBRA's IDR and preferred
stock rating is
consistent with Fitch's criteria for corporate entities with an
IDR of 'BB+'.
Based on Fitch research on 'Treatment and Notching of Hybrids in
Nonfinancial
Corporate and REIT Credit Analysis', available at
'www.fitchratings.com', these
preferred securities are deeply subordinated and have loss
absorption elements
that would likely result in poor recoveries in the event of a
corporate default.
Certain covenants of SBRA's senior unsecured notes, most notably
the limitation
on indebtedness and maintenance of total unencumbered assets,
can be suspended
upon certain events. SBRA would still be subject to the
financial covenants in
its bank credit facility agreement; however, those may be
renegotiated with
greater ease and a breach would not trigger a cross-default so
long as the bank
lending group did not accelerate repayment. While Fitch does not
rate to the
covenants, the lack of covenants would be a differentiating
factor between
SBRA's unsecured notes and those of its REIT peers.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for SBRA include:
--FPMC assets are sold in 2016 resulting in cash proceeds of
$177 million;
--Should the FPMC assets not be sold during the rating horizon,
SBRA will
curtail investments to maintain leverage below 6.5x;
--SBRA will not access the capital markets beyond using its bank
credit
facilities.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Fitch does not envision positive momentum in the ratings and/or
Outlook due to
the FPMC issues and the issuer operating above its financial
targets. Upon
resolution, Fitch views SBRA's targeted leverage and fixed
charge coverage as
being consistent with higher ratings. As such, positive action
on SBRA's ratings
and/or Outlook will be driven by continued material
diversification that reduces
reliance on individual assets and/or tenants.
The following factors may result in negative momentum in SBRA's
ratings and/or
Outlook:
--A change in its financial policies;
--Increasing asset and/or tenant concentration;
--Deteriorating coverage in the Holiday portfolio;
--Forest Park Medical Center issues are not resolved in a
leverage-neutral
manner;
--Fitch's expectation of leverage sustaining above 6.5x
(leverage was 5.8x at
Sept. 30, 2015 and projected to be in the 6x-6.5x range after
removing the FPMC
income).
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings:
Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc.
--IDR at 'BB+';
--Cumulative redeemable preferred stock at 'BB-/RR6'.
Sabra Health Care Limited Partnership
--IDR at 'BB+';
--Unsecured revolving credit facility at 'BB+/RR4';
--Unsecured term loan at 'BB+/RR4';
--Senior unsecured notes at 'BB+/RR4'.
Sabra Canadian Holdings, LLC
--Senior guaranteed term loan at 'BB+/RR4'.
