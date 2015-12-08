(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG/LONDON, December 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has today
affirmed HSBC
Holdings plc's (HSBC) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at
'AA-' with a
Stable Outlook and its Viability Rating (VR) at 'aa-'. A full
list of rating
actions is available at the end of this commentary.
HSBC's main subsidiaries HSBC Bank plc, The Hongkong and
Shanghai Banking
Corporation Limited (HKSB) and HSBC USA Inc are covered in
separate rating
action comments.
The rating actions have been taken in conjunction with Fitch's
periodic review
of the Global Trading and Universal Banks (GTUB), which
comprises 12 large and
globally active banking groups. Fitch's outlook for the GTUBs is
stable as we
expect the stable outlook for the groups' commercial banking and
wealth and
asset management businesses in 2016 to mitigate pressure on
earnings from
capital markets activities, particularly in fixed income
trading.
As globally active universal banks, the 12 GTUBs are among the
most affected by
evolving regulation, which is bringing capital and resource
constraints to some
businesses. This means that business models are being adjusted.
Specific changes
and their timing vary by bank. In the medium term, we believe
that the GTUBs
with the strongest franchises in their core businesses, sound
business models
and clear strategies are best placed in this environment, and
these company
profiles are an important rating factor for many of the GTUBs.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS, VR AND SENIOR DEBT
HSBC's company profile has a high influence on its IDRs and VR.
Our assessment
is underpinned by the group's leading franchise in multiple
business segments
(retail, commercial, global banking and markets), with very
strong presences in
its key domestic markets Hong Kong and the United Kingdom and a
strong focus on
serving its clients' international banking needs with a network
that spans over
70 countries.
The ratings also reflect the exceptionally strong and stable
funding and
liquidity profiles of its major banking subsidiaries. Strong
capital market
access provides additional flexibility to the holding company,
which complements
HSBC's ability to distribute funding and liquidity from solid
local balance
sheets in material markets across the group.
The ratings also capture HSBC's low risk appetite, solid
capitalisation and
reliable earnings that are only moderately variable over
economic cycles.
We expect that HSBC's refocusing of its business model on global
trade and
investment flows will continue to provide the group with a
competitive advantage
over peers, which in turn will benefit the intrinsic strength of
its key
subsidiaries. Management's stringent implementation of the
group's strategic
repositioning, which started in May 2011 and was updated this
year, has by now
yielded meaningful improvements in collaboration, client
coverage and
governance. These advancements support our view of management's
abilities, as we
believe they will improve HSBC's ability to reach its targets.
Asset quality is sound and benefits from manageable single-name
concentrations
and geographical diversification. Fitch expects that the group's
asset quality
will remain resilient as further progress on winding down legacy
assets and
restructuring of underperforming retail activities, and overall
better controls
should mitigate the likely moderate loan deterioration resulting
from a slowing
Chinese economy.
HSBC's strong access to retail deposits in Hong Kong and the UK
is supported by
the capacity to issue securities in various markets. Centrally
and locally held
liquidity portfolios, mostly in the form of government bonds,
compare well with
peers', and the group's limited wholesale funding is well
spread. The group's
reliable ability to generate earnings, which it can allocate
within the group,
supports our capital assessment. Its sound consolidated
Fitch-core capital (FCC)
ratio was 12.5% at end-September 2015.
The Stable Outlook captures Fitch's expectation that HSBC will
continue to
maintain a conservative appetite for risk and low overall risk
profile.
Holding company double leverage does not negatively affect
HSBC's ratings and
Fitch considers holding company liquidity as being prudently
managed.
The senior debt is rated at the same level as HSBC's Long-Term
IDR as they
constitute unsecured and unsubordinated obligations.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
HSBC's Support Rating of '5' and Support Rating Floor of 'No
Floor' reflect
Fitch's view that support for a holding company is unlikely.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
Subordinated debt and other hybrid capital securities issued by
HSBC are notched
down from its VR to reflect varying degrees of loss severity (up
to two notches)
and incremental non-performance risk (up to three notches). As
such, Fitch
applied one notch from the VR to HSBC's Tier 2 securities (for
loss severity),
three notches from the VR to HSBC's Upper Tier 2 securities (one
for loss
severity and two for incremental non-performance risk), four
notches to certain
'legacy' Tier 1 securities (two for loss severity and two for
incremental
non-performance risk), and five notches where HSBC has full
discretion over
coupon omission, including its Additional Tier 1 (AT1)
securities (two for loss
severity and three for incremental non-performance risk).
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS, VR AND SENIOR DEBT
HSBC Holdings' VR and IDRs could be downgraded if the group's
financial
flexibility declines. This may be the result of weaker access to
capital markets
or if a substantial amount of excess capital is trapped in
subsidiaries and thus
not available for redistribution within the group. Fitch assumes
that the bulk
of HSBC's excess resources have been and will continue to be
up-streamed through
the group of intermediate holding companies. The exception is
the US where HSBC
has been expanding its activities to make use of excess capital.
The ratings are sensitive to HSBC's financial performance, in
particular the
ability to generate fungible capital and the ability of HSBC's
subsidiaries to
pay dividends up to the holding company. Material damage to
HSBC's reputation
would be negative as a leading franchise is essential for
offering international
connectivity.
Downside risk could stem from greater-than-cyclical asset
deterioration or more
aggressive risk- taking, for example from outsized growth in any
particular
geography. Steadily increasing China risk is not a downward
trigger in itself,
unless concentration risk or the portfolio's expected changing
composition
becomes misaligned with capital and returns. HSBC's China risk
increased
slightly faster than its FCC in the six months to end-1H15 to
USD173bn, or 1.2x
FCC (2014: USD161bn, 1.1x); or up to 1.3x FCC if on-shore claims
to Chinese
banks in local currency were included. Fitch's calculation is
based on HKSB's
regulatory disclosure.
Any restrictions on HSBC's ability to conduct businesses, which
could be the
result of the US authorities' decision to revoke the bank's
deferred prosecution
agreement, would put pressure on the bank's ratings.
An upgrade of HSBC's ratings is unlikely given Fitch's
assessment of the
operating environment.
Fitch could notch the holding company's IDRs and VR down from
its assessment of
the consolidated group's risk profile if, for example, double
leverage
significantly exceeds 120% over a prolonged period of time or if
holding company
liquidity or liquidity management were to become less prudent.
The senior debt ratings will likely move in tandem with the
Long-Term IDR.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
Changes to HSBC's SR and SRF are not foreseen as Fitch does not
expect external
support being made available to the group's top holding company.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
The issue ratings are primarily sensitive to changes in HSBC's
VR. HSBC's AT1
securities are also sensitive to a change in Fitch's assessment
of the
probability of their non-performance relative to the risk
captured in HSBC's VR.
This could arise due to a change in Fitch's assessment of HSBC's
conservative
approach to capital management, reducing HSBC's flexibility to
service the
securities, or an unexpected shift in regulatory buffer
requirements, for
example.
The rating actions are as follows:
HSBC Holdings plc
Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR and debt affirmed at 'F1+'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'aa-'
Support Rating affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'No Floor'
Senior unsecured debt affirmed at 'AA-'
Lower tier 2 subordinated debt affirmed at 'A+'
Contingent convertible securities (US404280AS86, US404280AR04,
XS1111123987,
US404280AT69, XS1298431104) affirmed at 'BBB'
Preference shares (US4042806046) affirmed at 'BBB'
Other preference shares and capital securities (USG4637HAB45,
US40427LAB09,
US4042807036, US4042808026, XS0188853526) affirmed at 'BBB+'
