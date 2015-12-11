(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SINGAPORE/SYDNEY, December 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised the Outlook on New Zealand-based Southsure Assurance Ltd.'s (Southsure) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating to Positive from Stable, and affirmed the IFS rating at 'BBB+'. KEY RATING DRIVERS Southsure's Outlook is revised to be consistent with that of its parent, Southland Building Society (SBS; Long-Term Issuer Default Rating: BBB/Positive). The affirmation of Southsure's rating reflects the operational synergies it receives from being part of a larger financial institution, SBS. Fitch believes SBS, which trades as SBS Bank, would be willing to provide support to Southsure, if needed, as Southsure provides complementary insurance products to SBS's customers. The relationship provides Southsure with access to strong distribution channels and a valuable customer base. The rating also takes into consideration Southsure's consistently sound financial fundamentals. The insurer achieved a 17.5% pre-tax return on assets in the financial year ended 31 March 2015 (FY15) and averaged 15% over the last five years. For the six months ended 30 September 2015, its ROAE and pre-tax ROA were 36.3% and 19.1%, respectively, on an annualised basis. Southsure's capital level is commensurate with its business profile, although the absolute capital base is modest. At 30 September 2015, its regulatory solvency ratio was 124.5% (31 March 2015: 121%). External risks to the franchise and operational risks, no matter how remote, weigh more heavily in Fitch's rating decisions for small insurers like Southsure. The company remains largely dependent on the group's customer base to sell its products, although it has strengthened the sale of third-party non-life insurance policies, which provide greater customer and earnings diversity. RATING SENSITIVITIES Triggers for an upgrade: The key upgrade trigger for Southsure would be an upgrade in SBS's rating. Triggers for a downgrade: Southsure's rating would be downgraded should SBS be downgraded. For example the franchise may be negatively impacted in the unlikely event that Southsure became less important to the group and access to the group's distribution channels was restricted. Southsure's rating could be downgraded should it unexpectedly fail to maintain solid solvency margins above its regulatory minimum requirement of NZD5m. Given its high rating, a strong buffer above minimum regulatory capital requirements is essential to protect against the impact of major regulatory changes, to comply with licensing requirements and maintain its viability. Contact: Primary Analyst Wan Siew Wai Senior Director +65 6796 7217 Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd. 6 Temasek Boulevard #35-05 Suntec Tower Four Singapore 038986 Secondary Analyst John Birch Director +612 8256 0345 Committee Chairperson Jeffrey Liew Senior Director +852 22639939 Media Relations: Leni Vu, Sydney, Tel: +61 2 8256 0304, Email: leni.vu@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Insurance Rating Methodology (pub. 16 Sep 2015) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here _id=996523 Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ail=31 ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S FREE WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services licence (AFS licence no. 337123) which authorises it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001.