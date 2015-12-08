(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/PARIS, December 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
IIFIG Government
Liquidity Fund expected Fund Credit Quality Rating of 'AAA(EXP)'
and Fund
Volatility Rating of 'V1(EXP)'.
The fund is a sub-fund of LDI Solutions Plus plc, an
Irish-domiciled qualifying
investor alternative investment fund (QIAIF). The fund's
investment manager is
Insight Investment Funds Management Limited, which has
sub-delegated this
function to Insight Investment Management (Global) Limited
(Insight).
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The main driver for the Fund Credit Quality Rating is the
expected very high
weighted average credit quality of the fund's portfolio of
assets, factoring in
both the quality of repo counterparties and repo collateral,
consistent with the
agency's approach to assessing counterparty risk.
The main drivers for the Fund Volatility Rating are the fund's
likely low
exposure to interest rate risk and spread risk.
The expected ratings reflect that the fund has not yet been
formally launched.
Accordingly Fitch has based the expected ratings on a
conservative
interpretation of the fund's investment guidelines and a model
portfolio. Fitch
will assign the final ratings when the fund formally launches
and begins
investing, which the agency understands from the fund will
happen within a short
timeframe.
ASSET CREDIT QUALITY
The fund's expected weighted average credit quality is very high
and consistent
with a 'AAA' Fund Credit Quality Rating. The fund will invest
primarily in
repurchase agreements (repos) whereby it repos in assets in
exchange for cash
(out). In all cases the quality of the repo collateral will be
high: the fund
will only accept debt securities issued by the UK government as
collateral. Repo
counterparties can be banks rated 'A-' or higher or other,
unrated,
counterparties. In its rating criteria, Fitch looks to the
credit quality of the
counterparty and the credit quality of the collateral and when
relevant
margining policy, when assessing the overall credit quality of
the portfolio.
While the fund may have exposure to unrated repo counterparties,
Fitch considers
the financial resources available to these entities sufficient
to meet their
obligations under the repo contracts. Should any of these
counterparties fail in
their obligations, the fund would remain the legal owner of the
collateral. The
repurchase agreements with all counterparties are governed by
standard repo
documentation.
PORTFOLIO SENSITIVITY TO MARKET RISK
The fund will have very low exposure to interest rate and spread
risks. All
exposures in the fund - be they direct instrument exposures or
exposures to repo
counterparties - will be short-term. The maximum individual
asset (or repo
contract) maturity will be 397 days. Interest rate risk is
managed within a
maximum weighted average maturity (WAM, to interest rate reset
date) limit of 60
days. Spread risk is managed through a weighted average life
(WAL, to final
maturity) limit of 120 days. The maturity of repo collateral
can, however, be
considerably longer. The combination of maturity limits result
in a market risk
profile consistent with a 'V1' Fund Volatility Rating.
FUND PROFILE
The fund is a QIAIF. As such it falls outside of the UCITS
regulations and
accordingly is able to engage in term repo. It operates with a
constant net
asset value per share and its investment guidelines mean that it
meets the
European Securities and Markets Authority's (ESMA) definition of
a short-term
money market fund.
INVESTMENT ADVISOR
Fitch considers Insight to be suitably qualified, competent, and
capable of
managing the fund. Insight was established in 2002, and is one
of 12 specialist
asset managers owned by Bank of New York Mellon (AA-/Outlook
Stable/F1+).
Insight managed GBP400bn of assets as of end-September 2015,
including
approximately GBP168bn in fixed income and money markets.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The ratings may be sensitive to material changes in the credit
quality or market
risk profile of the fund. A material adverse deviation from
Fitch guidelines for
any key rating driver could cause the ratings to be downgraded.
For additional
information about Fitch bond fund ratings guidelines, see the
criteria
referenced below, which can be found on Fitch's website. If the
fund has not
launched within six months of assigning the rating Fitch will
assess the case
for maintaining the expected rating or withdrawing it.
APPLICABLE RATING CRITERIA
Fitch has chosen to rate the fund under its Global Bond Fund
Rating Criteria.
The fund meets the ESMA definition for a short-term money market
fund; however,
Fitch does not believe its Global Money Market Fund Rating
Criteria is
applicable to this fund.
Specifically, Fitch has identified material differences between
this fund and
other funds it rates under its Global Money Market Fund Rating
Criteria which
also meet the ESMA short-term money market fund definition.
Above all the fund
engages in repo practices which Fitch would be unable to assess
under its Global
Money Market Fund Rating Criteria but is able to assess under
its Global Bond
Fund Rating Criteria.
Furthermore, unlike other money market funds the fund is not a
UCITS fund and
does not offer same-day settlement. Accordingly Fitch believes
that its Global
Bond Fund Rating Criteria are applicable and provide the most
appropriate tools
for assessing the risks in this fund.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Alastair Sewell, CFA
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1147
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Simone Capello
Analyst
+44 20 3530 1193
Committee Chairperson
Charlotte Quiniou, CFA
Director
+33 1 44 29 92 81
Media Relations: Rose Millburn, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1741,
Email:
rose.millburn@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria
Global Bond Fund Rating Criteria (pub. 12 Dec 2014)
here
Additional Disclosures
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
