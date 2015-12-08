(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, December 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
ratings of two HSBC
Holdings subsidiaries: HSBC Bank Plc (HSBC Bank) and HSBC Latin
America Holdings
(UK) Limited at 'AA-' with Stable Outlook. A full list of rating
actions is at
the end of this rating action commentary.
HSBC Bank plc
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRs, VR, SUPPORT AND DEBT RATINGS
HSBC Bank is a 100% directly owned subsidiary of HSBC Holdings
plc (AA-/Stable;
aa-). Its IDRs and debt ratings are aligned with HSBC's
equivalent ratings
primarily because we consider HSBC Bank as a key and integral
part of the
group's business and we believe there to be a very high
probability that, in
case of need, its parent will provide extraordinary support on a
timely basis.
HSBC Bank is a leading UK bank and the parent of HSBC's European
subsidiaries. A
default by it would constitute huge reputational risk to the
parent and wider
group.
The rating of HSBC Bank's senior debt is aligned with the bank's
IDRs. The
rating of its subordinated debt is notched down once from HSBC
Bank's IDR for
loss severity; the rating of its upper tier two debt three times
(one for loss
severity and two for incremental non-performance risk) and the
rating of its
other capital securities four notches (two for loss severity and
two for
incremental non-performance risk), in line with equivalent
securities at the
HSBC level.
HSBC Bank's Support Rating (SR) of '1' reflects our opinion that
there is an
extremely high likelihood of extraordinary support from its
parent HSBC should
this be required. The SR reflects Fitch's view that HSBC has a
very strong
propensity and ability to support HSBC Bank. The ability to
support is indicated
by HSBC's rating and is viewed in the context of the size of any
likely solvency
support that would be required relative to the capital available
and access at
HSBC Holdings.
VR
HSBC Bank's VR is lower than that of HSBC as it factors in
higher concentration
of market risk and because of its more volatile underlying
performance compared
with the overall group. HSBC Bank has a large exposure to global
banking &
markets (GB&M) activities relative to its capital base because
the group books a
large portion of this business at the bank. Its capital is lower
than that of
its UK peers, in part because of the common supervision of HSBC
Bank and HSBC.
Nonetheless, its VR is the highest we have assigned to a UK
independent domestic
bank, as we believe its company profile (which has a high
influence on the VR)
benefits strongly from high diversification, operational
ordinary support from
HSBC as well as from its brand and international connectivity to
the HSBC group.
Its conservative overall risk appetite is in line with our
assessment of risk
appetite for the group; its asset quality demonstrates a high
degree of
stability and its funding and liquidity profile, benefiting from
a high share of
customer deposits, is very stable.
Capital is managed by HSBC Bank according to its regulatory and
business needs
as well as within the context of the HSBC group's capital
management framework.
Although our assessment of capital incorporates the flexibility
of HSBC group's
capital and thus HSBC Bank's strong access to capital from its
parent, as the
bank's domestic importance and recovery and resolution planning
becomes clearer
from a regulatory perspective, we believe that its current
capital position will
increase over the medium-term. The end-point capitalisation of
HSBC Bank will
depend partly on its deleveraging plans for its GB&M business,
as well as on the
structural reform it has to implement in the UK (ring-fencing)
in the
medium-term.
The bank maintains conservative underwriting standards and
measured growth
targets. Its risk appetite has remained low, at the expense of
achieving its
planned growth targets in 2014/1H15. As the consolidating entity
of a number of
European markets, the bank has some exposure to Russia, Greece,
and to
commodities, although, altogether these remain moderately low
compared with its
equity.
Impaired loans have been declining gradually as the bank
benefits from its
continued low risk business model and benign economic conditions
in its core UK
market. Overall, they represent a small share of total risk and
impairment
charges are consistently low.
HSBC Bank is funded mainly with retail deposits. Its funding and
liquidity are
very strong, with the latter benefiting from prudent management.
Performance has been affected in recent years by high conduct
charges and
markets volatility in its GB&M business. While this has been
improving it
remains under pressure from low interest rates in the UK and the
rest of Europe.
Intensifying competition in the UK mortgage market is expected
to put margins
under pressure and costs are affected by increased
regulatory-driven legal,
compliance and risk costs, although further efficiency savings
are planned. Not
all its European markets have reached targeted efficiency levels
and some
additional restructuring may be expected in the short- to
medium-term.
HSBC Latin America Holdings
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDR AND SUPPORT RATING
HSBC Latin America Holdings is a 100% directly owned subsidiary
of HSBC whose
Long-term IDR is aligned with HSBC's because Fitch views it as
core and integral
to HSBC. The entity is an intermediate holding company of all of
HSBC's
operations in Latin America and its importance derives from its
role as
facilitator for HSBC's presence in Latin America. We understand
from management
that this holding was set up at the request of a Latin American
regulator. Its
balance sheet is modest in size relative to that of the parent.
The SR reflects
an extremely high likelihood that HSBC would provide
institutional support, in
case of need.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
HSBC Bank plc:
IDRS, SENIOR DEBT, AND SUPPORT RATING
HSBC Bank's IDRs and debt ratings are primarily sensitive to the
same factors
that might drive a change in HSBC's IDRs and equivalent debt
ratings, unless the
bank's importance to the wider group diminishes or the wider
group's ability to
support it weakens.
The SR is sensitive to significant changes to the parent's
ability to support
HSBC Bank that could, for example, be indicated by a change to
the parent's
rating, a change in the size of HSBC Bank relative to HSBC or
any other material
impediment to extraordinary support being provided. It is also
sensitive to any
negative changes to Fitch's view of the parent's propensity to
provide support.
VR
Negative pressure on HSBC Bank's VR could be caused by excessive
trading
volatility at GB&M, faster-than-envisaged growth or a
disproportionate increase
in risk at its European subsidiaries. Additional risks arise
from further
UK-based conduct charges or incremental regulatory-driven
compliance and risk
management costs materially affecting the bank's profitability
and capital
generation capacity.
Upgrade potential for the VR, one of the highest assigned to UK
banks, is
limited by the risk associated with the high indebtedness of UK
households, to
which HSBC Bank is materially exposed. The high proportion of
markets business
booked on its balance sheet compared with its capital also
constrains the VR.
HSBC Latin America Holdings
IDR AND SUPPORT RATING:
HSBC Latin America Holdings' IDR is primarily sensitive to the
same factors that
might drive a change in HSBC's IDRs. Its SR is sensitive to
changes in the
ability and propensity of HSBC to provide support.
The rating actions are as follows:
HSBC Bank plc
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR and debt/commercial paper: affirmed at 'F1+'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'a+'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Senior debt: affirmed at 'AA-'
Market-linked securities: affirmed at 'AA-emr'
Subordinated debt: affirmed at 'A+'
Upper Tier 2 notes (GB0005902332) affirmed at 'A-'
Other capital securities (XS0189704140, XS0179407910) affirmed
at 'BBB+'
HSBC Latin America Holdings (UK) Limited
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Claudia Nelson
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1191
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Aabid Hanif
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1786
Committee Chairperson
James Longsdon
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1076
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 20 Mar 2015)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=996262
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.