(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
FRANKFURT/LONDON, December 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised
German life
insurer Lebensversicherung von 1871 a. G. Muenchen's (LV 1871)
Outlook to
Negative from Stable. At the same time LV 1871's Insurer
Financial Strength
(IFS) rating has been affirmed at 'A+'.
The Outlook has been revised to Negative to reflect increased
asset/liability
management (ALM) risk as the insurer's reinvestment rates fell
below guarantees
for the first time in 2015. Fitch expects this trend to continue
in 2016.
Combined with the costs for additional actuarial reserves
(Zinszusatzreserve,
ZZR), the low rates will most likely lead to a decline in
profitability and to
decreasing capitalisation in the medium term.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating reflects LV 1871's strong market position in German
disability
insurance and solid capitalisation. Fitch's view on the
company's capitalisation
is based on both the level of the regulatory solvency ratio and
the agency's own
internal risk-based measures. These factors are offset by the
small size of the
company, which limits diversification, increased ALM risk due to
low
reinvestment rates and ZZR costs, and the current difficult
environment for
German life insurers.
LV 1871 has a top 10 position in Germany's disability market.
Due to a large
proportion of disability business underwritten by LV 1871, the
company is
well-positioned to mitigate the impact of low yields. This is
because LV 1871's
underwriting earnings from its disability business help the
company to meet
guaranteed interest rate payments for traditional German
business, which Fitch
views positively.
LV 1871 scored 'very strong' in Fitch's Prism factor-based model
(Prism FBM),
based on end-2014 financials. Fitch expects LV 1871 to maintain
this score at
end-2015. LV 1871's group regulatory solvency margin was 176% at
end-2014 and we
expect it to be stable at end-2015, which also supports our view
on
capitalisation. However we expect a declining trend for 2016.
For 2015 LV 1871's reinvestment rate for fixed income
investments will have
fallen below the rate needed to service policyholder guarantees.
We expect this
trend to continue in 2016, further reducing the buffer between
LV 1871's running
yield in its fixed income portfolio and the rate needed to
service guarantees.
Combined with ZZR costs, Fitch believes that LV 1871's ability
to build
additional excess capital will be limited as profitability
suffers from the
decreasing gap between investment return and guarantees. It is
increasingly
likely that funds for future appropriation cannot keep pace with
balance sheet
growth, resulting in a declining capitalisation.
In 2014, LV 1871's reinvestment rate was higher than the rate
needed to service
the guarantees. LV 1871 reported a stable net investment return
of 4.4% in 2014,
although this was below the German life sector average (2014:
4.6%). We expect
LV 1871's investment return to be stable in 2015.
LV 1871 is a Munich-based mutual life insurer and directly owns
100% of its
insurance subsidiaries: LV 1871 Private Assurance AG, LV 1871
Pensionsfonds AG,
Delta Direkt Lebensversicherung AG and TRIAS Versicherung AG. At
end-2014 the
consolidated group had total assets of EUR6.5bn (2013: EUR6bn)
and reported
gross written premiums of EUR829m (2013: EUR801m).
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Key triggers for a downgrade include any Fitch expectation that
reinvestment
rates for fixed income investments will be below guarantees on
liabilities for a
sustained period, a deterioration in LV 1871's strong franchise
in the
disability line or a weakening of the group's Prism FBM score to
'strong' for a
sustained period.
An upgrade is unlikely in the near term due to LV 1871's small
size, which
results in limited diversification and vulnerability to external
effects and the
difficult operating environment for German life insurers.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Dr Christoph Schmitt
Director
+49 69 768076 121
Fitch Deutschland GmbH
Neue Mainzer Strasse 46-50
60311 Frankfurt
Secondary Analyst
Dr Stephan Kalb
Senior Director
+49 69 768076 118
Committee Chairperson
David Prowse
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1250
Media Relations: Athos Larkou, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1549,
Email:
athos.larkou@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria
Insurance Rating Methodology (pub. 16 Sep 2015)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=996925
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.