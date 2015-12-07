(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, December 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned an
'AAAmmf' rating to
Federated Money Market Management, a registered 2a-7 money
market fund managed
by Federated Investment Management Company.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The 'AAAmmf' rating assignment reflects:
-- The funds' overall credit quality and diversification.
-- Low exposure to interest rate and spread risks.
-- Holdings of daily and weekly liquid assets consistent with
shareholder
profile and concentration.
-- Maturity profile consistent with Fitch's 'AAAmmf' rating
criteria.
-- The capabilities and resources of Federated Investment
Management Company.
PORTFOLIO CREDIT QUALITY/DIVERSIFICATION
The fund seeks to maintain a diversified, high credit quality
portfolio
consistent with Fitch's criteria for 'AAAmmf' rated MMFs, by
investing
exclusively in first-tier rated securities with limited exposure
to individual
issuers.
The fund's Portfolio Credit Factor (PCF) is in line with Fitch's
'AAAmmf' rating
criteria of 1.50 or less. The PCF is a risk-weighted measure of
a fund's
portfolio assets that accounts for the credit quality and
maturity profile of a
fund's portfolio.
MATURITY PROFILE
The fund seeks to limit interest rate and spread risk by
maintaining weighted
average maturity (WAM) and weighted average life (WAL) below 60
days and 120
days, respectively. As at Oct. 15, 2015, the fund's WAM and WAL
were 34 days and
62 days, respectively.
LIQUIDITY PROFILE
The fund seeks to maintain sufficient levels of daily and weekly
liquidity to
meet investors' flows. Specifically, the fund invests at least
10% of its total
assets in securities offering daily liquidity, and at least 30%
in securities
maturing within seven days or other qualifying liquid assets.
FUND OBJECTIVE
The fund seeks to provide current income in line with prevailing
money market
rates, while aiming to preserve capital consistent with these
rates and to
maintain a high degree of liquidity.
As of Oct. 15, 2015, the Fund's assets under management totalled
$4.8bn.
INVESTMENT ADVISOR
The fund's investment adviser is Federated Investment Management
Company, a
wholly owned subsidiary of Federated Investors, Inc. Federated
is one of the
largest money fund managers globally, with approximately $350b
in assets under
management. Fitch views Federated Investment Management Company
and Federated
Investors, Inc.'s investment advisory capabilities, financial
and resource
commitments, operational controls, corporate governance and
compliance
procedures as consistent with the 'AAAmmf' rating assigned to
the funds.
RATING SENSITIVITES
The rating may be sensitive to material changes in the credit
quality, market
risk, and/or liquidity profiles of the fund. Temporary
deviations from Fitch's
criteria need not automatically result in a rating change,
provided the fund
manager is able to address them with credible near-term remedial
actions.
However, material adverse and continued deviations from Fitch's
guidelines for
any key rating driver may lead to the rating being placed on
Rating Watch
Negative (RWN) or downgraded.
SURVEILLANCE
Fitch will receive weekly fund holdings information and other
pertinent fund
data from the fund's administrator - Federated Investors, Inc. -
to conduct
surveillance against ratings guidelines and to maintain the MMF
rating.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Gregory Fayvilevich
Director
+1 212 908-9151
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY, 10004
Secondary Analyst
Wayne Thomas
Director
+1 312 368-3189
Committee Chairperson
Ian Rasmussen
Senior Director
+1 212 908-0528
Media Relations: Hannah James, New York, Tel: + 1 646 582 4947,
Email:
hannah.james@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria
Global Money Market Fund Rating Criteria (pub. 13 Jan 2014)
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
Solicitation Status
Endorsement Policy
