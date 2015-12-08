(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
FRANKFURT/LONDON, December 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
downgraded Deutsche
Bank's (DB) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and long-term
senior debt
ratings to 'A-' from 'A'. Its Viability Rating (VR) has also
been downgraded to
'a-' from 'a'. The Short-term IDR and Short-term debt ratings
have been affirmed
at 'F1'. The Outlook on the Long-term IDR is Stable. A full list
of rating
actions is available at the end of this rating action
commentary.
The rating actions have been taken in conjunction with Fitch's
periodic review
of the Global Trading and Universal Bank (GTUB), which comprises
12 large and
globally active banking groups. Fitch's outlook for the GTUBs is
stable as we
expect the stable outlook for the groups'
commercial banking and wealth and asset management businesses in
2016 to
mitigate pressure on earnings from capital markets activities,
particularly in
fixed income trading.
As globally active universal banks, the 12 GTUBs are among the
most affected by
evolving regulation, which is bringing capital and resource
constraints to some
businesses. This means that business models are being adjusted.
Specific changes
and their timing vary by bank. In the medium term, we believe
that the GTUBs
with the strongest franchises in their core businesses, sound
business models
and clear strategies are best placed in this environment, and
these company
profiles are an important rating factor for most of the GTUBs.
However, DB has fallen behind its GTUB peers in its preparation
for heightened
regulatory and structural changes in global banking,
particularly in its sales
and trading businesses. We believe the time and resources needed
to bring the
bank back on track during a time of challenging market
conditions make DB more
vulnerable to further setbacks in the industry than its peers.
DB's Long-term IDR, senior debt ratings and VR have been
downgraded because the
ongoing and necessary restructuring of the bank will in, our
view, have a
greater- negative impact on its earnings and capital than we had
previously
expected, which could result in losses that would erode capital
at a time when
the bank could be building capital resources. With the bulk of
restructuring
expenses front-loaded, DB's financial metrics will likely be
weaker than those
of its peers for a prolonged period of time, at least until
end-2016. In
addition, improvements in the bank's metrics rely, to a large
degree, on current
revenues being maintained or improved, hence increasing the
bank's vulnerability
to adverse business conditions. This, in our view, is no longer
commensurate
with a Long-term IDR of 'A'.
The Outlook is Stable because we believe that DB's management
capabilities to
execute on its strategic reorganisation have improved and we
expect that DB can
strengthen its financial metrics in the medium term to support
its new rating
level.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRs, SENIOR DEBT AND VR
The bank's IDRs, senior debt and VR ratings primarily reflect
our view that DB
will be more vulnerable to adverse business conditions than its
higher-rated
peers during its two-year restructuring period. In our opinion,
the
implementation of the revised strategy, announced in October
2015, entails
execution risks on a broader scale than previously expected,
specifically
litigation costs, initial expenses and most notably larger
operational
challenges in streamlining DB's IT infrastructure and processes.
In addition, we believe that there may be a negative impact on
DB's earnings,
CRDIV leverage ratio and fully-loaded CRR/CRD4 common equity
Tier 1 (CET1) ratio
as a result of DB bringing forward its restructuring efforts,
particularly
higher-than-expected costs for asset reductions, litigation and
restructuring
expenses.
However, the Stable Outlook reflects our expectation that DB's
reported earnings
and capitalisation/leverage will start to improve materially
from 2017, albeit
from a low level. In addition, we believe that DB's new
management is more
determined and, therefore, better equipped to deliver on
targeted financial
ratios set out in its 2020 strategy and partially brought
forward to 2018
because it is taking a more radical approach than previous
managers.
DB's management is addressing weaknesses in the bank's IT
infrastructure and
processes, is foregoing dividend payments for two years to
balance the
front-loading of restructuring charges as well as discounts on
asset sales, and
is being more realistic about ongoing regulatory headwinds.
In this context, we view the strategic changes announced in
October 2015,
including plans to reduce DB's net leverage exposure, aiming for
a higher
leverage ratio above 4.5%, a CET1 ratio above 12.5% and reducing
DB's stubbornly
high cost/income ratio to around 70% by 2018 as a sensible but
also necessary
approach to a challenging operating environment.
DB's VR also reflects the bank's diversified franchise by
product and geography,
even after the planned sale of Postbank and other asset
disposals, which has
been resistant to bad news about litigation, misconduct and
restructurings. DB's
3Q15 results are evidence of the strength of the bank's
franchise (see 'Fitch:
'Deutsche Bank's 3Q Results Highlight Need to Execute on Cost
Reduction',
published 30 October 2015, on www.fitchratings.com).
After the planned Postbank spin-off, DB will combine an
entrenched franchise in
domestic and European corporate banking with a leading global
securities
presence, particularly in global fixed income, and an improving
global wealth
and asset management franchise. DB's retail banking franchise in
Germany and
Europe will focus on higher-end, affluent customers.
Fitch considers DB's risk controls sound, which underpin the VR,
as the bank has
sizeable exposures to credit and market risk. The bank remains
exposed to
non-core assets, which it is both actively reducing and allowing
to run-off.
Reduction of non-core assets will be accelerated, which we view
as positive.
The affirmation of DB's Short-term IDR and Short-term debt
rating at 'F1', the
higher of the two Short-term IDRs that map to an 'A-' Long-term
IDR on our
rating scale, reflects our view that DB's liquidity profile is
strong for its
Long-term IDR rating range. DB's liquidity reserves are ample
and its funding
profile is well-diversified by geography, product and customer
base.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
Subordinated debt and other hybrid capital issued by DB and its
subsidiaries are
all notched down from DB's VR in accordance with our assessment
of each
instrument's respective non-performance and relative loss
severity risk
profiles. Consequently, we have downgraded these instruments by
one notch in
line with the downgrade of DB's VR.
Legacy Tier 1 securities are rated four notches below the VR,
made up of two
notches for high loss severity relative to average recoveries,
and two further
notches for non-performance risk, reflecting that coupon
omission is partly
discretionary.
High and low trigger contingent capital Tier 1 instruments are
rated five
notches below the VR. The issues are notched down twice for loss
severity,
reflecting poor recoveries as the instruments can be converted
to equity or
written down well ahead of resolution. In addition, they are
also notched down
three times for very high non-performance risk, reflecting fully
discretionary
coupon omission.
DB's sizeable goodwill impairment in 3Q15 does not have a
significant impact on
the available distributable items required to ensure payment of
coupons on
additional Tier 1 (AT1) securities. Distributable items
referenced for these
securities are calculated under German GAAP for the parent bank
and are
therefore not directly affected by the aforementioned
write-downs of goodwill
and intangibles.
SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANY
The IDRs and debt ratings of DB's rated subsidiaries in the US
and Australia are
equalised with DB's to reflect their core role within the
group's operations,
especially DB's trading and investment banking activities, and
their integration
with the parent bank or their role as issuing vehicles.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
DB's Support Rating (SR) of '5' and Support Rating Floor (SRF)
of 'No Floor'
reflect our view that senior creditors can no longer rely on
receiving full
extraordinary support from the sovereign in the event that DB
becomes
non-viable.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS, SENIOR DEBT AND VR
DB's VR and IDRs are based on our expectation that underlying
earnings will
remain resilient in 4Q15 and 2016 and that the bank's
risk-weighted
capitalisation and leverage ratios will improve during 2016. In
addition, DB's
profitability and execution qualities are important rating
drivers.
Consequently, DB's VR and IDRs would come under further pressure
if the bank is
fails to report a positive net income result for 2016 or to
improve its CRDIV
leverage ratio and CET1 ratio from end-2015 levels and provide
evidence of
progress on preparing Postbank for sale or IPO by 2017.
In addition, should DB's planned leverage exposure reduction
have a more
significant adverse impact on its revenue base or franchise than
expected, then
this would be negative for the bank's VR and IDRs. Misconduct
fines or
settlement costs whose incremental costs absorb more than two
quarters of
pre-tax earnings would also be rating-negative.
DB's planned revenue improvements rely, to some degree, on
moderately improving
macroeconomic conditions, notably gradually increasing interest
rates and
resilient costumer activity in DB's securities businesses.
Should macroeconomic
headwinds remain more adverse for a longer period of time than
currently
expected and push back any expected revenue improvements, then
this could be
negative for DB's ratings. Finally, unexpected second order
effects related to
DB's restructuring, eg exit of key personnel or customer
dissatisfaction, would
also put pressure on DB's VR and IDRs.
An upgrade of DB's VR is unlikely in the next two years given
today's downgrade
and the significant execution risks ahead.
Any upgrade to the SR and upward revision to the SRF would be
contingent on a
positive change in the sovereign's propensity to support its
banks. While not
impossible, this is highly unlikely in our view.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND HYBRID SECURITIES
Subordinated debt and other hybrid capital ratings are primarily
sensitive to a
change in the VRs of DB. The securities' ratings are also
sensitive to a change
in their notching, which could arise if Fitch changes its
assessment of the
probability of their non-performance relative to the risk
captured in the
issuers' respective VRs. This may reflect a change in capital
management in the
group or an unexpected shift in regulatory buffer requirements,
for example.
SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANIES
DB's subsidiaries' ratings are sensitive to DB's IDR and to a
change in
assumptions around the propensity or ability of DB to provide
timely support to
the entities.
The rating actions are as follows:
Deutsche Bank AG (DB)
Long-term IDR: downgraded to 'A-' from 'A'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'
Viability Rating: downgraded to 'a-' from 'a'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor'
Senior long-term debt, including programme ratings: downgraded
to 'A-' from 'A'
Senior short-term debt, including programme ratings: affirmed at
'F1'
Senior market-linked securities: downgraded to 'A-emr' from
'Aemr'; affirmed at
'F1emr'
Subordinated market-linked securities: downgraded to 'BBB+emr'
from 'A-emr'
Subordinated Lower Tier II debt: downgraded to 'BBB+' from 'A-'
Additional Tier 1 Notes: downgraded to 'BB' from 'BB+'
DBSecurities
Long-term IDR: downgraded to 'A-' from 'A'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
DBTrust Company Americas
Long-term IDR: downgraded to 'A-' from 'A'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Senior debt, including programme ratings: affirmed at 'F1'
DBTrust Corporation
Long-term IDR: downgraded to 'A-' from 'A'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Long term senior debt, including programme ratings: downgraded
to 'A-' from 'A'
Short term senior debt, including programme ratings: affirmed at
'F1'
DBAustralia Ltd.
Commercial paper affirmed at 'F1'
DBFinancial LLC
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1'
Commercial paper affirmed at 'F1'
DBCapital Funding Trust VII: downgraded to 'BB+' from 'BBB-'
DBContingent Capital Trust II: downgraded to 'BB+' from 'BBB-'
DBContingent Capital Trust III: downgraded to 'BB+' from 'BBB-'
DBContingent Capital Trust IV: downgraded to 'BB+' from 'BBB-'
DBContingent Capital Trust V: downgraded to 'BB+' from 'BBB-'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Michael Dawson-Kropf
Senior Director
+49 69 76 80 76 113
Fitch Deutschland GmbH
Neue Mainzer Strasse 46-50
60311 Frankfurt am Main
Secondary Analyst
Christian Kuendig
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1399
Committee Chairperson
Christopher Wolfe
Managing Director
+1 212 908 0771
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 20 Mar 2015)
here
Global Non-Bank Financial Institutions Rating Criteria (pub. 28
Apr 2015)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=996255
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.