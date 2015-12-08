(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, December 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Citigroup Inc.'s (Citi)
Viability Rating (VR) and Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR)
at 'a/A',
respectively. At the same time, Fitch has affirmed Citibank,
N.A.'s VR and IDR
at 'a/A+', respectively. The Outlooks for the Long-Term IDRs are
Stable. A full
list of rating actions follows at the end of this rating action
commentary.
Citi's Long-Term IDR is driven by its Viability Rating (VR),
which has been
affirmed at 'a'. Citi's operating subsidiaries' IDRs are
affirmed one notch
above their VRs reflecting the expected implementation of total
loss absorbing
capacity (TLAC) requirements for U.S. Global Systemically
Important Banks
(G-SIBs) and the presence of a substantial debt buffer in the
holding company.
The rating actions have been taken in conjunction with Fitch's
periodic review
of the Global Trading and Universal Banks (GTUB), which
comprises 12 large and
globally active banking groups. Fitch's outlook for the GTUBs is
stable as we
expect the stable outlook for the groups' commercial banking and
wealth and
asset management businesses in 2016 to mitigate pressure on
earnings from
capital markets activities, particularly in fixed income
trading.
As globally active universal banks, the 12 GTUBs are among the
most affected by
evolving regulation, which is bringing capital and resource
constraints to some
businesses. This means that business models are being adjusted.
Specific changes
and their timing vary by bank. In the medium term, we believe
that the GTUBs
with the strongest franchises in their core businesses, sound
business models
and clear strategies are best placed in this environment, and
these company
profiles are an important rating factor for many of the GTUBs.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs, VR AND SENIOR DEBT
The affirmation of Citigroup's VR reflects Citi's solid capital
and liquidity
levels. Fitch also notes that Citi's earnings reflect an
improving overall
trend. Citi's complexity of operations, and asset quality
somewhat offset these
ratings strengths.
Citi's capital ratios continue to remain very good and generally
above global
peers. The company's estimated Common Equity Tier 1 under Basel
III on a fully
phased-in basis increased to 11.7% at Sept. 30, 2015. The
approximate 100 bps
improvement from a year ago was due primarily to retained
earnings, utilization
of the DTA, partially offset by share repurchases and to a
lesser extent, the
impact of movement in foreign currencies.
Citi's liquidity profile is a secondary key rating driver,
underpinning its VR.
Citi has considerably bolstered its amount of liquid assets and
reduced its
reliance on short-term borrowings over the last several years.
The company's
liquidity profile remains strong, providing support to Citi's
ratings. At Sept.
30, 2015, Citi reported $399 billion in cash and unencumbered
liquid securities,
or 22% of total assets.
Citi is already in compliance with the final U.S. LCR rules, as
well as the
Basel III Supplementary Leverage ratio at both the holding
company and bank
levels. Its estimated LCR was 112% (under U.S. rules), while the
SLR was 6.85%
at September 30, 2015.
Citi's earnings performance through the first nine months of
2015 reflects a
strong improvement from the same period a year ago. Citi is
tracking within its
2015 financial targets, with an ROA of 99bps (excluding
CVA/DVA), which is
within its target of between 90bps and 110bps. Earnings have
improved from a
year ago mainly attributed to much lower legal and repositioning
costs,
controlled noninterest expenses, still benign credit costs, a
stable margin, and
a profitable Citi Holdings segment.
Fitch expects that Citi will meet its full-year financial
targets, especially
given the pending sale of OneMain Financial, with an associated
estimated
$billion pre-tax gain. The company expects the transaction will
close in 4Q15.
Consolidated credit risk ratios for Citi remain higher than some
peers despite
an improving overall trend over the past several years. Fitch
attributes some of
Citi's weaker relative asset quality profile to its high balance
of troubled
debt restructurings (TDRs), as well as its exposure to higher
loss content
credit card loans and Mexico. Citi, along with many of its
peers, remains
exposed to falling oil prices, though loan losses to date have
been modest for
Citi.
Citi's energy-related exposure is slightly higher than its large
bank peers,
with direct outstandings and unfunded lending commitments
totaling $60.5 billion
at Sept. 30, 2015. Funded loans comprise 3.4% of loans, with 79%
rated
investment grade, down slightly from last quarter due to
downgrades.
All three consumer geographic regions reported lower
linked-quarter loan losses
in 3Q15, with relatively stable late stage delinquency trends
across the board.
Given Citi's higher loss content credit card book and emerging
markets exposure,
loan losses tend to be higher than peer averages. Citi disclosed
it built its
loan loss reserves in Brazil, though does not expect loan losses
to have a
material impact to total net charge-offs (NCOs) going forward.
Fitch expects
that loan losses may increase for the industry given the very
benign credit
environment, and unsustainably low levels of credit losses.
Citigroup is one of the largest banking institutions in the
world, with by far
the biggest international banking franchise among U.S. peers.
With a vast
international franchise, Citi's revenue diversity in terms of
geography is
greater than its peers, with sizable business operations in many
faster growing
emerging markets, including China, India, and Mexico. However,
this increased
revenue diversity also present potential issues with regard to
exposure to any
political unrest in foreign countries, as well as direct
exposure to economic
deterioration or slowed growth in any of these markets. This
geographic reach
also necessitates the need for a sophisticated risk management
infrastructure to
manage risk around the globe.
While there is no outsized reliance on a single market outside
of the U.S.
(Mexico being the largest at around 10% of revenues), if there
are issues
related to economic slowdowns or political unrest in a
particular emerging
market, it is possible there may be effects for Citi. The
secondary effects of a
slowdown in a particular country, for example, China, and those
cascading
impacts to the global economy are much harder to quantify and
assess for any
implications to Citi or its peers. However, relative to other
large U.S. banks,
Citi is more exposed to slowdown in the emerging markets.
The complexity of global operations and a reliance on more
volatile capital
markets revenues, which on average account for around 25%
revenues, serve as
constraints to upwards movement in ratings.
The VRs remain equalized between Citi and its material operating
subsidiaries,
including Citibank, N.A. The common VR of Citi and its operating
companies
reflects the correlated performance, or failure rate between the
Citi and these
subsidiaries. Fitch takes a group view on the credit profile
from a failure
perspective, while the IDR reflects each entity's
non-performance (default) risk
on senior debt. Fitch believes that the likelihood of failure is
roughly
equivalent, while the default risk given at the operating
company would be lower
given total loss absorbing capacity (TLAC). All U.S. bank
subsidiaries carry a
common VR, regardless of size, as U.S. banks are
cross-guaranteed under the
Financial Institutions Reform, Recovery, and Enforcement Act
(FIRREA).
The Long-Term IDRs for the material U.S. operating entities are
one notch above
Citi's to reflect Fitch's belief that the U.S. single point of
entry (SPE)
resolution regime, the likely implementation of TLAC
requirements for U.S.
G-SIBs, and the presence of substantial holding company debt
reduces the default
risk of domestic operating subsidiaries' senior liabilities
relative to holding
company senior debt. In our view these buffers would provide
substantial
protection to senior unsecured obligations in the domestic
operating entities in
the event of group resolution, as they could be used to absorb
losses and
recapitalize operating companies. Therefore, substantial holding
company debt
reduces the likelihood of default on operating company senior
obligations.
KEY RATING DRIVERS- SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
The support rating (SR) and support rating floor (SRF) reflect
Fitch's view that
senior creditors can no longer rely on receiving full
extraordinary support from
the sovereign in the event that Citi becomes non-viable. In
Fitch's view,
implementation of the Dodd Frank Orderly Liquidation Authority
legislation is
now sufficiently progressed to provide a framework for resolving
banks that is
likely to require holding company senior creditors participating
in losses, if
necessary, instead of or ahead of the company receiving
sovereign support.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID
SECURITIES
Subordinated debt and other hybrid capital issued by Citi and
its subsidiaries
are all notched down from the common VR in accordance with
Fitch's assessment of
each instrument's respective non-performance and relative loss
severity risk
profiles, which vary considerably.
Subordinated debt issued by the operating companies is rated at
the same level
as subordinated debt issued by Citi reflecting the potential for
subordinated
creditors in the operating companies to be exposed to loss ahead
of senior
creditors in Citi. Subordinated lower Tier 2 debt is rated one
notch below the
VR for loss severity, reflecting below average recoveries.
Legacy Tier 1 securities are generally rated four notches below
the VR, made up
of two notches for high loss severity relative to average
recoveries, and two
further notches for non-performance risk, reflecting the fact
that coupon
omission is not fully discretionary.
High and low trigger contingent capital Tier 1 instruments are
rated five
notches below the VR. The issues are notched down twice for loss
severity,
reflecting poor recoveries as the instruments can be converted
to equity or
written down well ahead of resolution. In addition, they are
also notched down
three times for very high non-performance risk, reflecting fully
discretionary
coupon omission.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - DEPOSIT RATINGS
Deposit ratings are one notch higher than senior debt reflecting
the deposits'
superior recovery prospects in case of default given depositor
preference in the
U.S.
Citi's international subsidiary, Citibank Canada's deposit
ratings are at the
same level as senior debt ratings because their preferential
status is less
clear and disclosure concerning dually payable deposits makes it
difficult to
determine if they are eligible for U.S. depositor preference.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUBSIDIARIES
Citigroup Global Markets Holdings Inc., Citigroup Global Markets
Limited,
Citigroup Global Markets Inc., Citigroup Derivatives Services
LCC, Citibank
Canada, Citibank Japan Ltd, CitiFinancial Europe plc, and
Citibank International
Limited (formerly known as Citibank International PLC), are
wholly owned
subsidiaries of Citi or Citibank, N.A.
Their IDRs and debt ratings are aligned with Citi or Citibank,
N.A. reflecting
Fitch's view that these entities are integral to Citi's business
strategy and
operations. Their IDRs and ratings would be sensitive to the
same factors that
might drive a change in Citi's IDR.
The Rating Outlook for Citi's material international operating
companies' IDRs
is Positive, including Citigroup Global Markets Limited,
Citibank Canada,
Citibank Japan Ltd, and Citibank International Limited.
Fitch's Positive Rating Outlook for Citi's material
international operating
reflects the likelihood of internal TLAC as required by the
Financial Stability
Board (FSB). The Positive Outlook reflects the agency's belief
that the internal
TLAC of material international operating companies will likely
be large enough
to meet and exceed Pillar 1 capital requirements and will then
be sufficient to
recapitalize them. A one notch upgrade is likely once Fitch has
sufficient
clarity on additional disclosure on the pre-positioning of
internal TLAC and its
sufficiency in size to cover a default of senior operating
company liabilities.
Sufficient clarity may, however, take longer to come through
than the typical
Outlook horizon of one to two years.
Domestic subsidiaries and international subsidiaries that have
not been upgraded
or placed on Rating Outlook Positive are in Fitch's opinion not
sufficiently
material to benefit from domestic support from Citi or are
international
subsidiaries that would not benefit from internal TLAC. This
includes Citigroup
Global Markets Holdings Inc., Citigroup Derivatives Securities
LLC, and
CitiFinancial Europe PLC.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs, VR AND SENIOR DEBT
Fitch sees limited near-term upward VR momentum given a
relatively high and
absolute rating. The company's complex organizational structure
and reliance on
more volatile capital markets revenues act as key constraints to
further upward
movement to ratings. Citigroup's IDRs and senior debt are
sensitive to any
changes in the VR, while Citibank's IDR and senior debt are
sensitive to changes
in our view of the buffer created by the U.S. single point of
entry (SPE)
resolution regime, the implementation of TLAC requirements for
U.S. G-SIBs, and
the presence of substantial holding company debt, which serve to
reduce the
default risk of domestic operating subsidiaries' senior
liabilities relative to
holding company senior debt.
Downward pressure on the VR could result from a material
deterioration in
capital or liquidity levels. It is the strength of the liquidity
and capital
profiles that underpin Citi's ratings. Fitch's ratings action
incorporates an
expectation that Citi will manage its capital and liquidity
profiles relatively
conservatively, and although capital distributions will likely
increase over
time, they will still be governed by regulatory stress testing
and as such,
remain reasonable. In addition, a CCAR objection due to
qualitative reasons may
result in a downgrade of the VR as it represents a material
shortcoming in the
company's risk management infrastructure.
While there is no outsized reliance on a single market outside
of the U.S.
(Mexico being the largest at roughly 10% of Citicorp revenues),
if there are
issues related to economic slowdowns or political unrest in a
particular
emerging market, it is possible there may be effects for Citi.
The secondary
effects of a slowdown in a particular country, and those
cascading impacts to
the global economy are much harder to quantify and assess for
any implications
to Citi or its peers.
Any unforeseen outsized fines, settlements or other
legal-related charges could
have adverse rating implications for Citi. Fitch notes there is
very little
visibility into ultimate legal-related risk for Citi or the
industry, though
Fitch expects litigation costs will remain manageable relative
to capital for
Citi. A fine that was to deplete capital in a material way may
lead to negative
rating action.
Citi's ratings could be vulnerable to a large operational loss
or if an
operational event calls into question Fitch's assessment of
Citi's risk
management function and its ability to accurately identify,
monitor, and
mitigate risks throughout the organization.
SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
The SR and SRF reflect Fitch's view that senior creditors can no
longer rely on
receiving full extraordinary support from the sovereign in the
event that Citi
becomes non-viable. In Fitch's view, implementation of the Dodd
Frank Orderly
Liquidation Authority legislation is now sufficiently progressed
to provide a
framework for resolving banks that is likely to require holding
company senior
creditors participating in losses, if necessary, instead of or
ahead of the
company receiving sovereign support.
Any upward revision to the SR and SRF would be contingent on a
positive change
in the U.S.'s propensity to support its banks. While not
impossible, this is
highly unlikely in Fitch's view.
SENSITIVITIES - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
These ratings are primarily sensitive to any change in the VR.
The securities'
ratings are also sensitive to a change in their notching, which
could arise if
Fitch changes its assessment of the probability of their
non-performance
relative to the risk captured in the issuers' VRs. This may
reflect a change in
capital management in the group or an unexpected shift in
regulatory buffer
requirements, for example.
SENSITIVITIES - DEPOSIT RATINGS
Deposit ratings are sensitive to changes in senior debt ratings.
SENSITIVITIES - SUBSIDIARIES
The IDRs of Citigroup Global Markets Holdings Inc., Citigroup
Global Markets
Limited, Citigroup Global Markets Inc., Citigroup Derivatives
Services LCC,
Citibank Canada, Citibank Japan Ltd, CitiFinancial Europe plc,
and Citibank
International Limited (formerly known as Citibank International
PLC) are
sensitive to the same factors that might drive a change in
Citi's IDR.
Specific factors that Fitch seeks additional clarity on before
resolving the
rating outlook and potentially upgrading the subsidiary ratings
of Citigroup
Global Markets Limited, Citibank Canada, Citibank Japan Ltd, and
Citibank
International Limited will include host country clarification on
internal TLAC,
the quantum of internal TLAC and whether it will be
pre-positioned. The quantum
is relevant because per Fitch's criteria the agency will look to
the sufficiency
of the amount of capital available to that subsidiary to
recapitalize it. If the
amount of TLAC is sufficient for recapitalization in Fitch's
opinion and is
pre-positioned, Fitch will likely upgrade the subsidiary
ratings; further, if
home and host country regulators reach agreements where
pre-positioning is not
required, the rating will not be upgraded and the Outlook
revised to stable.
If clarity on host country internal TLAC proposals are further
delayed beyond
the next six months, Fitch will likely revise the subsidiary
Outlooks to Stable
until such clarity on these proposals is articulated.
Citigroup Global Markets Holdings Inc., Citigroup Derivatives
Securities LLC,
and CitiFinancial Europe PLC are sensitive to changes in Citi's
IDRs.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings:
Citigroup Inc.
--Long-Term IDR at 'A'; Outlook Stable;
--Senior unsecured at 'A';
--Short-Term IDR at 'F1';
--Subordinated at 'A-';
--Preferred at 'BB+';
--Market-linked notes at 'A emr'
--Viability Rating at 'a';
--Support at '5';
--Support floor at 'NF'.
Citibank, N.A.
--Long-Term IDR at 'A+'; Outlook Stable;
--Long-Term deposits at 'AA-';
--Short-Term deposits at 'F1+';
--Viability rating at 'a';
--Short-Term IDR at 'F1'.
--Support at '5';
--Support floor at 'NF'.
Citibank Banamex USA
--Long-Term IDR at 'A+'; Outlook Stable;
--Long-Term deposits at 'AA-';
--Short-Term deposits at 'F1+';
--Short-Term IDR at 'F1';
--Subordinated debt at 'A-';
--Viability Rating at 'a';
--Support at '5';
--Support floor at 'NF'.
Citigroup Funding Inc.
--Senior unsecured at 'A';
--Short-Term debt at 'F1';
--Market linked securities at 'A emr';
Citigroup Global Markets Holdings Inc.
--Long-Term IDR at 'A'; Outlook Stable;
--Senior unsecured at 'A';
--Short-Term IDR at 'F1';
--Short-Term debt at 'F1'.
Citigroup Global Markets, Inc.
--Long-Term IDR at 'A+'; Outlook Stable;
--Senior Secured at 'A+';
--Short-Term IDR at 'F1';
--Short-Term debt at 'F1'.
Citigroup Global Markets Limited
--Long-Term IDR 'A'; Rating Outlook Positive;
--Short-Term IDR 'F1';
--Senior unsecured long-term notes 'A';
--Short-Term debt at 'F1'.
Citigroup Derivatives Services LLC.
--Long-Term IDR at 'A'; Outlook Stable;
--Short-Term IDR at 'F1';
--Support at '1'.
Citibank Canada
--Long-Term IDR at 'A'; Rating Outlook Positive;
--Long-Term deposits at 'A'.
Citibank Japan Ltd.
--Long-Term IDR (foreign currency) at 'A'; Rating Outlook
Positive;
--Short-Term IDR (foreign currency) at 'F1';
--Long-Term IDR (local currency) at 'A'; Rating Outlook
Positive;
--Short-Term IDR (local currency) at 'F1';
--Support at '1'.
CitiFinancial Europe plc
--Long-Term IDR at 'A'; Outlook Stable;
--Senior unsecured at 'A';
--Senior shelf at 'A';
--Subordinated at 'A-'.
Canada Square Operations Limited (formerly Egg Banking plc)
--Subordinated at 'A-'.
Citibank International Limited (formerly known as Citibank
International PLC):
--Long-Term IDR at 'A'; Rating Outlook Positive;
--Short-Term IDR at 'F1';
--Support affirmed at '1'.
Commercial Credit Company
--Senior unsecured at 'A'.
Associates Corporation of North America
--Senior unsecured at 'A'.
Citigroup Capital III, XIII, XVIII
--Trust preferred at 'BBB-'.
