(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, December 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s
(JPM) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A+' and
Short-Term IDR at 'F1'.
Fitch has also affirmed JPM's viability rating (VR) at 'a+',
support rating at
'1', and its support rating floor (SRF) at 'A'. The Rating
Outlook is Stable. A
full list of ratings follows at the end of this release.
The rating actions have been taken in conjunction with Fitch's
periodic review
of the Global Trading and Universal Banks (GTUB), which
comprises 12 large and
globally active banking groups. Fitch's outlook for the GTUBs is
stable as we
expect the stable outlook for the groups' commercial banking and
wealth and
asset management businesses in 2016 to mitigate pressure on
earnings from
capital markets activities, particularly in fixed income
trading.
As globally active universal banks, the 12 GTUBs are among the
most affected by
evolving regulation, which is bringing capital and resource
constraints to some
businesses. This means that business models are being adjusted.
Specific changes
and their timing vary by bank. In the medium term, we believe
that the GTUBs
with the strongest franchises in their core businesses, sound
business models
and clear strategies are best placed in this environment, and
these company
profiles are an important rating factor for many of the GTUBs.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRs, VIABILITY RATINGS AND SENIOR DEBT
JPM's ratings affirmation reflects the strong underlying
earnings capacity of
the bank, given its dominant domestic franchise and growing
international
franchise, and significant progress made toward achieving
compliance with
heightened capital and liquidity requirements. The affirmation
also reflects the
firm's strong funding flexibility, given its deposit raising
capabilities and
uninterrupted access to the global capital markets through an
economic cycle.
JPM's Basel III tier 1 common equity ratio reached 11.4% at
Sept. 30, 2015,
which was only 60 basis points from management's long-term
target of 12.0%. The
ratio has grown significantly in recent years, with an increase
in retained
earnings and the issuance of perpetual preferred securities, and
the gap with
peers has narrowed meaningfully. JPM must build to higher
regulatory minimums,
given its expected G-SIB surcharge, but actions by the bank in
3Q15 may have
reduced its G-SIB buffer by 50 bps to 4.0%. In 3Q15, advanced
approach and
standardized approach capital ratios became aligned and JPM
expects the
standardized approach to be its binding constraint going
forward, and is
capitalizing operating segments accordingly. Fitch believes JPM
is well
positioned to maintain compliance with Basel III capital
requirements, even with
its higher surcharge, given the superior earnings capacity of
the bank.
In early 2015, JPM raised its quarterly dividend $0.04 per
share, to $0.44. Its
payout through the first nine months of 2015 was approximately
27.4% on a
diluted per share basis. In March, the firm received a
non-objection from the
Federal Reserve to its revised capital plan as a result of the
annual CCAR
process. JPM has the authority to repurchase $6.4 billion of
equity from 2Q15 to
2Q16. The bank repurchased $2.5bn of equity in 2Q15 and 3Q15,
leaving
approximately $3.9 billion of repurchase authority, based on the
results of this
year's CCAR process.
JPM reports that it is in compliance with the liquidity coverage
ratio (LCR) and
the net stable funding ratio (NSFR), which Fitch views
favorably. Through 3Q15
the bank reduced non-operating deposits by more than $150
billion; outpacing its
year-end target by over $50 billion. Total deposits are down
more than $90
billion since the start of the year, but deposits in the
consumer and community
banking segment are up $36.6 billion, given an increased focus
on more stable
funding. Fitch views the deposit shift favorably, given the
relative stability
of retail deposits and favorable treatment in liquidity ratios.
Overall the
bank's liquidity profile remains sound, with $505 billion of
high quality liquid
assets at Sept. 30, 2015.
Earnings performance remains highly resilient, particularly on a
relative basis,
given the firm's global reach and strong market position in a
variety of
business lines. Adjusting for legal expenses, pre-tax earnings
are down only
1.8% through the first three quarters of 2015, year over year,
despite an
increase in provision expenses and a decline in the markets
business. Credit
costs are expected to be a growing headwind heading into 2016,
given portfolio
growth and normalization in certain asset categories, as are
legal costs and
continued investment in the control agenda, but market share
gains and improved
operating efficiencies are expected to serve as an offset.
JPM adjusted its operating expense guidance in 3Q15, reducing
full year
expectations by $500 million, to $56.5 billion, which Fitch
believes is
achievable with flat adjusted expenses in the fourth quarter.
The bank is
targeting $2 billion of expense saves in consumer and community
banking and
another $2.8 billion of cost reductions in the investment bank
over the next
several years. Fitch believes these results are achievable and
noted progress on
these goals was evident through 3Q15.
Legal expenses amounted to $2.3 billion through the first three
quarters of the
year, up 31.4% year over year. Legal costs are likely to remain
elevated in
coming quarters, but Fitch expects the incremental impact to
earnings will be
manageable. Still, the emergence of material and unexpected
litigation losses
could alter the agency's view, particularly if capital ratios
are negatively
impacted.
The Stable Outlook reflects expectations for continued operating
consistency,
superior funding flexibility, strong liquidity, and gradual
growth in capital
ratios. JPM has been relatively successful adapting its business
model to the
evolving regulatory landscape and is expected to continue to
make adjustments in
order to optimize its capital structure.
The VRs remain equalized between JPM and its material operating
subsidiaries.
The common VR of JPM and its operating companies reflects the
correlated
performance, or failure rate between JPM and these subsidiaries.
Fitch takes a
group view on the credit profile from a failure perspective,
while the IDR
reflects each entity's non-performance (default) risk on senior
debt. Fitch
believes that the likelihood of failure is roughly equivalent,
while the default
risk at the operating company would be lower given total loss
absorbing capacity
(TLAC). All U.S. bank subsidiaries carry a common VR, regardless
of size, as
U.S. banks are cross-guaranteed under the Financial Institutions
Reform,
Recovery, and Enforcement Act (FIRREA).
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
Subordinated debt and other hybrid capital issued by JPM and its
subsidiaries
are all notched down from the common VR in accordance with
Fitch's assessment of
each instrument's respective non-performance and relative loss
severity risk
profiles, which vary considerably.
Subordinated debt issued by the operating companies is rated at
the same level
as subordinated debt issued by JPM reflecting the potential for
subordinated
creditors in the operating companies to be exposed to loss ahead
of senior
creditors in JPM. Subordinated lower Tier 2 debt is rated one
notch below the VR
for loss severity, reflecting below average recoveries.
Legacy Tier 1 securities are generally rated four notches below
the VR, made up
of two notches for high loss severity relative to average
recoveries, and two
further notches for non-performance risk, reflecting the fact
that coupon
omission is not fully discretionary.
High and low trigger contingent capital Tier 1 instruments are
rated five
notches below the VR. The issues are notched down twice for loss
severity,
reflecting poor recoveries as the instruments can be converted
to equity or
written down well ahead of resolution. In addition, they are
also notched down
three times for very high non-performance risk, reflecting fully
discretionary
coupon omission.
DEPOSIT RATINGS
The uninsured deposit ratings of JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A.'s and
Chase Bank USA,
N.A.'s are rated one notch higher than the banks' IDRs and
senior unsecured debt
because U.S. uninsured deposits benefit from depositor
preference. U.S.
depositor preference gives deposit liabilities superior recovery
prospects in
the event of default.
SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANY
The Long-Term IDRs for the material U.S. operating entities are
one notch above
JPM's to reflect Fitch's belief that the U.S. single point of
entry (SPE)
resolution regime, the likely implementation of TLAC
requirements for U.S.
G-SIBs, and the presence of substantial holding company debt
reduces the default
risk of domestic operating subsidiaries' senior liabilities
relative to holding
company senior debt. In our view these buffers would provide
substantial
protection to senior unsecured obligations in the domestic
operating entities in
the event of group resolution, as they could be used to absorb
losses and
recapitalize operating companies. Therefore, substantial holding
company debt
reduces the likelihood of default on operating company senior
obligations.
The 'F1+' Short-Term IDRs of JPM's bank subsidiaries reflects
substantial
liquidity at the banks and typically higher core deposit
funding, liquidity
resources at JPM that could be extended to the bank, and access
to contingent
liquidity sources such as Federal Home Loan Bank advances. JPM's
and its
non-bank operating companies' Short-Term IDRs at 'F1' reflect
Fitch's view that
there is less surplus liquidity at these entities than at the
bank, particularly
given their greater reliance on the holding company for
liquidity.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
The SR and SRF reflect Fitch's view that senior creditors can no
longer rely on
receiving full extraordinary support from the sovereign in the
event that JPM
becomes non-viable. In Fitch's view, implementation of the Dodd
Frank Orderly
Liquidation Authority legislation is now sufficiently progressed
to provide a
framework for resolving banks that is likely to require holding
company senior
creditors participating in losses, if necessary, instead of or
ahead of the
company receiving sovereign support.
Any upward revision to the SR and SRF would be contingent on a
positive change
in the U.S.'s propensity to support its banks. While not
impossible, this is
highly unlikely in Fitch's view.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRs, VIABILITY RATINGS AND SENIOR DEBT
Going forward, Fitch believes JPM is going to be challenged to
deliver
meaningful earnings growth, particularly in light of the current
regulatory
environment. Higher capital charges and what remains difficult
market conditions
present a challenge for all GTUBs, which may be encouraged to
seek more
aggressive ways to generate profits that take advantage of
regulatory changes.
However, Fitch expects that JPM's strong global franchise,
liquidity risk
management, and product diversity mitigate some of these
concerns.
Negative rating actions could result from reputational damage or
legal sanctions
that impact the firm's market position and/or material asset
quality weakening
which pressures JPM's earnings and its ability to build capital,
deterioration
in liquidity levels, material and unexpected litigation losses,
and/or failure
to sufficiently address weaknesses noted in regulatory consent
orders and
internal reviews following material losses in the chief
investment officer.
Further, significant risk management or operational failures
that result in
material losses to the firm could also result in a negative
rating action.
Fitch considers JPM's ratings to be particularly sensitive to
the degree and
scope of litigation risk going forward. Fitch recognizes that
the large
litigation charges taken in recent years reflect JPM's desire to
address
outstanding legal issues. To the extent JPM enters into any new
and material
litigation settlements, Fitch will consider whether these
effectively diminish
ongoing legal risks.
Upward rating momentum for JPM is believed to be limited for the
foreseeable
future given that its current rating level is among the highest
of its peer
group and of the global bank universe.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
The ratings for JPM and its subsidiaries' subordinated debt and
other hybrid
capital ratings are primarily sensitive to a change in JPM's
VRs. The
securities' ratings are also sensitive to a change in their
notching, which
could arise if Fitch changes its assessment of the probability
of their
non-performance relative to the risk captured in the issuers'
VRs. This may
reflect a change in capital management in the group or an
unexpected shift in
regulatory buffer requirements, for example.
LONG- AND SHORT-TERM DEPOSIT RATINGS
The long-and short-term deposit ratings are sensitive to any
change in JPM's
long-and short-term IDR.
SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANY
Given that JPM's and the bank's VRs remain equalized, the bank's
ratings are
broadly sensitive to the same considerations that might affect
JPM's VR.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
Since JPM's Support and Support Rating Floors are '5' and 'NF',
respectively,
there is limited likelihood that these ratings will change over
the foreseeable
future.
Any upward revision to the SR and SRF would be contingent on a
positive change
in the U.S.'s propensity to support its banks. While not
impossible, this is
highly unlikely in Fitch's view.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings:
JPMorgan Chase & Co
--Long-Term IDR at 'A+';
--Long-Term senior debt at 'A+';
--Senior shelf at 'A+';
--Long-Term subordinated debt at 'A';
--Preferred stock at 'BBB-';
--Short-Term IDR at 'F1';
--Commercial paper at 'F1';
--Viability at 'a+';
--Market linked securities at 'A+emr';
--Support at '5'';
--Support Floor at 'NF'.
JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A.
--Long-Term deposits at 'AA';
--Long-Term IDR at 'AA-';
--Long-Term senior debt at 'AA-';
--Long-Term subordinated debt at 'A';
--Short-Term IDR at 'F1+';
--Short-Term debt at 'F1+';
--Short-Term deposits at 'F1+';
--Viability at 'a+';
--Support at '5';
--Support Floor at 'NF'.
Chase Bank USA, N.A.
--Long-Term deposits at 'AA';
--Long-Term IDR at 'AA-';
--Long-Term senior debt at 'AA-';
--Long-Term subordinated debt at 'A';
--Short-Term IDR at 'F1+';
--Short-Term debt at 'F1+';
--Short-Term deposits at 'F1+';
--Viability affirmed at 'a+';
--Support at '5'';
--Support Floor at 'NF'.
JPMorgan Bank & Trust Company, National Association
--Long-Term deposits at 'AA';
--Long-Term IDR at 'AA-';
--Short-Term IDR at 'F1+';
--Short-Term deposits at 'F1+';
--Viability affirmed at 'a+';
--Support at '5';
--Support Floor at 'NF'.
JPMorgan Chase Bank, Dearborn
--Long-Term deposits at 'AA';
--Long-Term IDR at 'AA-';
--Short-Term IDR at 'F1+';
--Short-Term deposits at 'F1+';
--Viability affirmed at 'a+';
--Support at '5';
--Support Floor at 'NF'.
Bear Stearns Companies LLC
--Long-Term IDR at 'A+';
--Long-Term senior debt at 'A+';
--Long-Term subordinated debt at 'A';
--Short-Term IDR at 'F1'.
J.P. Morgan Securities LLC
--Long-Term IDR at 'AA-';
--Short-Term IDR at 'F1+';
--Short-Term debt at 'F1+'.
JPMorgan Clearing Corp (formerly Bear Stearns Securities Corp)
--Long-Term IDR at 'AA-';
--Short-Term IDR at 'F1+'.
Bank One Capital Trust III
Chase Capital II
Chase Capital III
Chase Capital VI
First Chicago NBD Capital I
JPMorgan Chase Capital XIII, XXI, and XXIII
--Preferred stock at 'BBB'.
Bank One Corp
--Long-Term subordinated debt at 'A'.
JP Morgan & Co., Inc.
--Long-Term senior debt at 'A+';
--Long-Term subordinated debt at 'A'.
Morgan Guaranty Trust Co. of New York
--Long-Term senior debt at 'AA-'.
NBD Bank, N.A. (MI)
--Long-Term subordinated at 'A'.
Washington Mutual Bank
--Long-Term deposits at 'AA'.
Collateralized Commercial Paper Co., LLC
--Short-Term debt at 'F1+'.
Collateralized Commercial Paper II Co., LLC
--Short-Term debt at 'F1+'.
The Rating Outlooks are Stable.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Meghan Neenan, CFA
Senior Director
+1-212-908-9121
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall St.
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Joo-Yung Lee
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0560
Committee Chairperson
Gordon Scott
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1075
Media Relations: Hannah James, New York, Tel: + 1 646 582 4947,
Email:
hannah.james@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 20 Mar 2015)
here
Global Non-Bank Financial Institutions Rating Criteria (pub. 28
Apr 2015)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=996270
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.